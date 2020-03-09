11 Amazing Native Animals of Peru

If you’re a traveler and lover of animals, you should book a trip to Peru. The outstanding biodiversity of this country will convince you that you shouldn’t postpone your visit any longer.

In Peru, you will find over 1,800 species of birds, while native mammals and reptiles can also be counted in the hundreds. On top of it all, over 450 species of beautiful butterflies call this country home. Learn more about the various species endemic of this area.

1. The Andean Condor

Photo: AmaraPhotos.com

This majestic bird is known to enjoy taking flight at the break of dawn and hover over canyons, so there are plenty of areas where you can spot this fantastic creature. Compared to other condor species, it is the largest and the heaviest, so seeing it once will take your breath away. The Colca Canyon near Arequipa is just one of the many places you can visit in the hope of seeing this animal.

2. The Vicuña

Considered an ancestor of the alpaca, the Vicuña is not just some ordinary mammal. It can be found on the coat of arms of the country, so it is a national symbol. And it’s not only its looks that makes it so precious for Peru. Its coat is used for producing the most expensive wool on the entire planet.

3. The Andean Cock-of-the-rock

The first thing that you will notice about this native animal of Peru is the beautiful orange plumage. For your information, this color is exclusive to the males of the species as females tend to draw less attention with their brownish plumage. They prefer tropical and subtropical forests located close to rocky areas.

4. The Llama

You can’t think of Peru without thinking of llamas. Well known for their attitude and mainly, their spitting habits, they are a quirky symbol of the country. While wild llamas can still be found around Machu Picchu, these animals have long been domesticated, so there are many places where you can admire them.

5. The Jaguar

For centuries, jaguars have roamed both the northern and southern Americas, though their territory is far smaller today. It is believed that only around 15,000 jaguars still live on the planet, and part of them call Peru their home. However, to see one, you will have to travel deep in the Amazon jungle.

6. The Humboldt Penguin

When you think of Peru, a penguin might not be the first animal that pops into your mind, but this country also has a species called the Humboldt penguin. The largest populations can be found roaming the coastal areas. Punta San Juan is where the most numerous colony can be admired. Peru also shares this exotic animal with Chile.

7. The Amazon River Dolphin

Photo: wikipedia.org

Have you ever seen a pink dolphin? If you have never traveled to South America, your answer will most probably be ‘no.’ There are other aspects of its anatomy that make the pink dolphin stand out from other dolphin species. On the back, you will not see a dorsal fin, but humps that make it look even quirkier and more fun. While they’re not the type of animals you can see on petsinuniform.com, these pink dolphins are adorable and exciting.

8. The Andean Spectacled Bear

Photo: sustainability-times.com

Another animal that can be spotted in the Andes Mountains is the spectacled bear. However, that would be quite the feat since this species of bears prefer areas above 4,000 meters. If you’re looking for a real adventure, head for the northern border of Peru with Ecuador and, if you’re lucky enough, you might see one.

Another thing you should know about it is that the spectacled bear is the only species of bear living in South America.

9. The Peruvian Hairless Dog

Credit: Carlos Adampol Galindo

A testimony of a fauna that has existed from pre-Colombian times, this type of dog is particular to Peru, and it’s as interesting as its name suggests. For a while, it was on the brink of extinction, but now you can see hairless dogs all over Peru. More scientific research may be needed, but the exotic dogs you can notice on the streets in Peru look very much alike with the ones painted on old pottery.

10. The Black Caiman

The Amazon jungle offers many exciting opportunities to discover animals that you can’t see anywhere else on the planet, and one of them is the black caiman. If you book a tour, ask your guide to point out to these exotic creatures if you happen upon them.

11. The Humpback Whale

Another creature that you can admire during your travels to Peru is the humpback whale. Between August and October, these massive marine animals come to the northern part of Peruvian waters so that they can give birth. You can book such an adventure from Mancora. Watching them jump out of the water is a spectacle you will not forget anytime soon.

Cover photo: AmaraPhotos.com