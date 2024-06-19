2k tons of e-waste recycled by Claro Perú.

The telecommunications company participated in the Forbes Sustainability Summit 2024 event, reinforcing its commitment to promoting environmental sustainability, the circular economy, and the responsible management of Electronic waste (e-waste).

Claro Recycle Fest occurs each year to promote the correct disposal of e-waste.

Claro Perú, in its constant quest to contribute to environmental care, has implemented a series of strategies aimed at promoting the recycling and reuse of e-waste. One of the company’s main initiatives is the “I recycle, I am Claro” program, which aims to raise awareness among the population about the importance of recycling and the proper segregation of electronic waste.

Thanks to this program, more than 100,000 people have been educated about properly disposing of unused electronic devices, and more than 200 companies and institutions have become allies of this cause. In addition to the awareness program, Claro Perú has implemented a rigorous process for refurbishing equipment collected from its users.

Elisa Munares, a key figure in Claro’s sustainability efforts, Director of Strategic Planning and President of Claro’s Sustainability Committee, participated in the ‘Circular Economy’ panel at the Forbes Sustainability Summit 2024. Her insights and Claro’s achievements in giving a second life to thousands of devices, preventing them from becoming polluting waste, underscore our leadership in the sustainability sector.

In 2023 alone, the company recovered more than 212,000 devices, of which more than 193,000 were refurbished and reintegrated into the market, preventing approximately 94.6 tons of e-waste from being discarded.

Another important initiative of Claro Perú is the transition to lithium batteries, which aims to improve the performance of its equipment and reduce its environmental impact. Since 2019, the company has installed approximately 9,000 lithium batteries in various projects and plans to acquire 4,200 more in 2024. This measure contributes to environmental protection and enhances user experience by offering more efficient and sustainable devices.