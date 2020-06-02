5 Great Mountain Bike Routes in Peru

From Lima provinces to Arequipeño valleys, let your mountain bike take you to these rugged terrains in Peru.

From the desert plans of Lima that give way to rolling hills, to the mountainous areas that dip down to rocky valleys, Peru is an ideal destination for a cyclist and their mountain bike. In fact, some trails, such as the Great Peru Divide have come to develop an international reputation among traveling cyclists.

For those looking for a thrill on two wheels, here is a list of the top five mountain bike routes in Peru.

1. Canchacalla

Located in Huarochirí, a province of Lima, this town is characterized by its cool climate and a rugged terrain that will provide you with great adventures. National cyclists looking to practice or engage in downhill rides frequent Canchacalla, as its elevation of 2500 masl provides plenty of thrilling descents.

During the tour with your bike, you will appreciate beautiful valleys decorated with regional fruit, friendly towns and a landscape so unique that it will stay with you well beyond your ride. The ideal time of year to visit is between April and November.

2. Valley of Chilina

The Arequipa region not only stands out for its rich cuisine but also for its vast countryside and large meadows where you can practice adventure cycling.

One such area is the Chilina Valley: a green space where nature can be explored by way of its mountain bike trails. The terrain offers plenty of downhill possibilities, but the surrounding area is also welcoming to beginners. Get in some cross-country mileage by beginning in the district of Cayma and cycling 15 km to Chilina Valley.

3. Shitarero Trail

Flora, fauna and ancestral customs are the main attractions of the jungle, but there is also room for adventure sports.

One of the perfect scenarios for mountain biking is the Shiratero Trail near the town of Lamas in the San Martin region. Tucked in this dreamy and often untamed landscape, you and your mountain bike can venture over 14 km of trails. Be sure to slow down and admire the plaza of the charming Shanao community.

4. Tingo María

If you visit the Huánuco region, be sure to check out the trails near the city of Tingo Maria (about 135km from the city of Huánuco). The sweeping countryside and valleys make for a picturesque setting for cyclists. As well, the slightly humid climate and pleasant temperatures can be experienced all year.

5. Canchaque

If you are an experienced biker and want something more extreme, the Canchaque route is for you. Begin in the city of Piura and head east until reaching the town of Canchaque. From here you will climb to an elevation of 3000 masl before zig-zagging your way to the landlocked province of Huancabamba.

This 75 km trail of varying landscapes is best experienced from May to October.

Source: El Comercio; DeAventura

Cover Photo: Pxhere

This is an updated version of an article originally published in April 2019.