5 Travel Tips to Enjoy Machu Picchu

Today, Machu Picchu is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. This site is not only a testament to the ingenuity and architectural mastery of the Incas but also a symbol of Peru’s rich history and culture.

Plan Ahead

Purchase your tickets and train tickets several months in advance, especially if you plan to visit during the high season (May to September). Tickets to Machu Picchu have a daily limit and sell out quickly.

Choose the Right Time

Visits early in the morning (from 6:00 a.m.) or late in the afternoon (after 2:00 p.m.) are usually less crowded and offer the best light for photos. Additionally, temperatures are cooler during these times.

Acclimatize and Prepare Physically

Machu Picchu is at a high altitude, so it’s important to acclimate before your visit to avoid altitude sickness. Spend a couple of days in the Sacred Valley or Cusco city. Also, prepare physically, as the terrain is uneven and steep.

Pack Appropriately

Bring comfortable, layered clothing as the weather can vary. Don’t forget a raincoat or poncho, as the region is known for unexpected rain. It’s also essential to bring sunscreen, insect repellent, and enough water and snacks to stay hydrated and energized.

Respect the Site

Machu Picchu is a sacred place and a World Heritage Site, so it is crucial to respect the site’s rules. Food is not allowed within the ruins, and it’s important not to touch or damage the structures. Always follow the instructions of guides and park staff to help preserve this incredible place for future generations.