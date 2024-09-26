72 Hours in Lima: The Regional Finals of San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy

This past week, a promising group of fifteen young chefs and their mentors came to Lima for the regional finals to select the American and Caribbean representatives for the San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Global Finals.

The Beginning and The End

Virgilio Martinez and Nelson Freitas, protagonist of the Documentary | Photo San Pellegrino

As a new competition starts, the previous ends; on their first night in Lima, the Young chefs were able to be part of the preview screening of the new San Pellegrino documentary “Afuera hay Mas“. This documentary follows the story of Nelson Freitas, the winner of the Young Chef Academy Competition in 2023. The live screening and cocktail provided an opportunity for the young chefs to interact with other participants, local and international press, and former competitors.

Discovering the local scene

Market tour with the Young Chefs | Photo San Pellegrino

Through a series of immersive activities, the young chefs and their companions, including local press, commercial teams, and mentors, had the opportunity to visit renowned restaurants such as La Mar, Kjolle, and Alado. This experience was not just about tasting the local cuisine, but also about understanding the rich tapestry of the Peruvian gastronomic scene.

Also, media members, in collaboration with San Pellegrino, organized a tour of the local markets. This tour was designed to showcase the local products, culture, and intersections within the region. The young chefs and their companions had the chance to explore the vibrant local markets, interact with local vendors, and learn about the ingredients contributing to the rich Peruvian gastronomic scene and the intersections within the region.

A Grueling competition

The peruvian representatives preparing stock | Photo San Pellegrino

From dawn, the young chefs and mentors arrived at the PUCP faculty of gastronomy. At intervals of 15 minutes, they were directed one by one to their station, where a student served as an assistant and the mentor as a confident and supportive figure.

They cooked for five hours each; the young chefs were the only ones preparing plates. Then, at a specific time, they had to present their preparations to an international panel of judges, showing the food and their connection with their countries’ traditions, culinary voice, and showmanship.

After five hours the participants served each plate | Photo San Pellegrino

The panel represented five parts of Latin America: Gabriela Cámara from Mexico, Mario Castrellón from Central America, James Berckemeyer from northern Latin America, Janaína Torres from Brazil, and Dolli Irigoyen from southern Latin America. Their job was crucial because they had to select the winner, and one of them would be the winner’s mentor for the global finals in Milan the following year.

Each young chef offered their culture, focusing on specific regional ingredients, techniques, and preparations; sustainability was a key factor on most plates. If you take a step back, you can see which ones were more experienced; some struggled with time, others with emotions, but all offered their best.

The jury evaluated each plate, presentation and elements provided by the chef | Photo San Pellegrino

The last one finished their presentation at 3:15 pm, from the competition, and following a jury deliberation, the ceremony was held that same night at Astrid and Gastón.

A night of revelations

Chef Mitsuharu Tsumura was part of the event presenting the Awards | Photo San Pellegrino

The majestic Casa Moreyra hosted the award ceremony, which Miss Perú Natalie Vertis and comedian Gonzalo Torres presented. As part of the night, the 125th special edition of the San Pellegrino Bottle was shown to the audience in a classic yet stylish version.

At the end of a dinner offered by the Astrid and Gastón team, four different awards were delivered:

Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy. The mentors vote on this award. The winner is tasked with producing a dish representing their region's culinary heritage, highlighting traditional culinary practices with a modern vision connecting the past and future. This year's award was presented to Daniela Espinoza, a Venezuelan migrant in Mendoza, Argentina, for her dish Broken Traditions. This dish reimagines a Venezuelan Christmas staple using Argentinian products and tells the story of the forced migration of over 7 million Venezuelans in the past eight years.

San Pellegrino for Social Responsibility Award. This award represents the principle that food is better from sustainable practices. It was voted by the Sustainable Restaurant Association and awarded Rafael Bayona from Lima, Peru, for a dish featuring Amazonian products. His dish connects with a region that spans much of Latin America. Rafael demonstrated sustainable practices by utilizing most parts of each ingredient, earning him this recognition.

San Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Global Finals. Voted on by the regional juries at a regional finale, this award recognizes the chef with unrivaled technical skills, genuine creativity, and a strong belief in the transformative power of gastronomy. Gabriela Sarmiento, Sous Chef at the Marriott Hotel in Panama, was selected for her dish La Malquerida, which used the often-discarded neck of a hen. Her showmanship played a key role in her winning this prestigious title. She also received the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award. A popular vote award produced by readers of the Fine Dining Lovers website. The winner best represents a personal belief through their dish.

The jury and the winners for the S. Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Finals | Photo San Pellegrino

Each chef and their entourage returned to their countries after discovering more of Peru and its culinary landscape; some stayed and visited the city, markets, and restaurants, again showing why Lima is Latin America’s gastronomic capital.