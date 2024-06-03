A Journey of Sensations from Colombia

To the vibrant rhythm of vallenato and with exquisite cocktails, chef Jose del Castillo set up the party for an unforgettable gastronomic experience with the renowned Colombian chef Harry Sasson at Isolina del Polo.

Menu from the event | Photo Alta Comunicación

Lima experienced an unprecedented culinary event with the renowned Colombian chef Harry Sasson and his team, composed of Francisco Salomon, Haimer Ramirez, Fredy Espinosa, and Manuel Romero. The event also featured José del Castillo, chef and owner of Isolina. Guests embarked on a unique gastronomic journey celebrating Colombia’s culinary and cultural richness.

Harry Sasson presented an exquisite six-course menu at this exclusive event, each course carefully designed to highlight the authentic flavors and aromas of Colombian cuisine. Additionally, each dish was paired with a cocktail prepared with select products from the Pernod Ricard liquor portfolio, such as Chivas Regal 18, thereby fusing these beverages with Colombian culinary tradition.

Arepas by Harry Sasson, part of the event’s Food | Photo by Alta Comunicación

Among the cocktails enjoyed during this event, Fredy Espinosa prepared three on behalf of Harry Sasson. At the same time, Ricardo Paredes, as the local representative of Pernod Ricard, created another three cocktails from a Peruvian perspective.

After the culinary journey, the festivities continued with live vallenato music, infusing the air with the vibrant energy and festive spirit of Colombia. The night was far from over as a live DJ took over, inviting guests to dance the night away, accompanied by the irresistible cocktails from the experience.

