A Month-Long Online Arts Festival to Benefit Education in Peru

These are the October events presented by The American Women’s Literary Club (AWLC), with proceeds benefiting educational institutions in Peru.
The American Women’s Literary Club (AWLC) present the “AWLC Octubre Cultural 2020” a month-long, virtual arts festival to benefit education in Peru. The October 10th opening ceremony kicks off with a not-to-be-missed live concert with renowned musicians Jean Pierre Magnet and Miguel Figueroa. The full schedule with all ticket options is live now at www.awlcshop.org.
This year, 100% of net proceeds will go to Enseña Peru and IPNM Instituto Pedagógico Nacional de Monterrico.
During October, the AWLC will present virtual wine tastings, art workshops, cooking classes, a “Happiness Talk,” micro theater, live readings by internationally acclaimed writers, talks on woman photographers, book presentations, “Distilling Gin in Peru,” kids Art workshops, and more.
Art from Peruvian artists can be viewed online and purchased directly. Event sponsors include ITN, DoubleTree Resort, El Pardo -DoubleTree, Xima Hotels, Nanka, and Casa de Sol Machupicchu Boutique Hotel. The month-long cultural event closes on October 30th with a live Grand Finale Zoom Party with Peru’s own Pierina Less and a raffle drawing.
Raffle prizes include: 3 days/2 nights at the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton in Paracas, two nights at the Xima Hotel Cuzco, a dazzling handmade quilt by Pat Black of Pennsylvania, two nights at Antigua Casona San Blas in Cuzco, Casa del Sol Machu Picchu-Boutique Hotel, one night in a Superior Double Suite with River View in Aguas Calientes, a voucher for a Gaston-Acurio restaurant, a ceramic plate and studio visit, London to Lima Gin, to name a few.
All events will be live-streamed via Zoom, some are in English, others in Spanish and some are bilingual. Ticket prices begin at S/15 for presentations and s/35 for workshops with higher prices for wine and wine tastings. The art exhibition is free and open to all. This year’s virtual event replaces the AWLC’s annual fundraiser, Noche de Música y Arte.
History behind AWLC
The AWLC or Club Literario de Damas Americanas will be celebrating its 100th year in 2022. The AWLC has promoted education in Peru from its earliest days through fundraising for educational scholarships. The first scholarships, especially for women, were at Lima High School-Colegio María Alvarado, and Instituto Pedagogico Nacional de Monterrico, among others. Since the club’s founding, its members have helped those who otherwise might not be able to complete their studies.
From 1938 to the 1970s, the Annual Flower Shows helped fund the AWLC education fund. In 1967 the AWLC became legally recognized as an association sin fines de lucro (nonprofit) in Peru and major fundraising efforts continued, sometimes with the Chamber of Commerce or the US Embassy. In 1970 the Annual Flower Show provided funds to rebuild a school in Ocros that had been demolished by the May 31st, 1970 earthquake.
The AWLC Bilingual Cookbook has been a signature source of funds for scholarships and projects for more than 70 years. Early Noche de Arte fundraisers held in members’ homes led to collaboration with the US embassy that eventually became one of Lima’s most anticipated annual events, now under other auspices.
AWLC Home Tours ran for 14 years, but the most effective of fundraising efforts in recent years has been the AWLC Noche de Música which has evolved into Noche de Música y Arte, reincorporating the club’s earlier collaboration with visual artists in support of good causes. Some of the educational organizations that have received AWLC funding in recent years include, Instituto Pedagogico Nacional de MonterricoEnseña Peru, Via Libro, DB Peru, CELES, Mesajeros de La Paz, and Centro Selva among others.
Cover photo: AWLC
