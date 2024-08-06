A Tribute to a Football Legend: “Padre Nuestro” by Miguel Villegas

Launched at the Lima International Book Fair 2024, the book explores the legacy of the iconic Peruvian footballer Lolo Fernández and is published as a tribute to the club’s centennial year.

Author Miguel Villegas during the book launch | Photo by Mesa Redonda

Miguel Villegas reveals the essence of the ultimate idol of Universitario de Deportes in his work “Padre Nuestro.” This book is a tribute to Teodoro “Lolo” Fernández, an immortal figure of Peruvian football, and his legacy that transcends generations and borders through anecdotes and stories that capture his impact on the collective imagination.

Renowned Argentine journalist Jorge Barraza highlights the character of a figure like Lolo: “Even young journalists like Miguel Villegas, who never cheered his goals, imagine that he is more than a great figure; he is a sports hero. And so he is.”

The Book

Book launch | Photo by Mesa Redonda

This book is not a straightforward biography of the goal scorer but transcends to be a compilation of little-known facts for the fans. For example, it explores the story behind the two boys who, without ever seeing Lolo play, decided to lose a year of studies at their university to work on the enormous flag in the country with his face on it, which the North Trench raises today.

Villegas poses questions that reflect the deep emotional connection of fans with Lolo Fernández. Why did a fan of the classic rival make his son promise never to sell the old boots of the idol? Why do they sing to him, pray to him, and turn him into a holy card? Why does a forgotten town in Cañete, south of Lima, receive a pilgrimage of thousands of fans to celebrate Christmas? And finally, perhaps the most intimate: why did Marina, his daughter, keep one of his glorious jerseys from the 30s and dream of a museum? Only the immortal figure of Lolo Fernández has the answers.

In the 1930s, the intimate fans were “Lolistas” and the “merengues” converted to the religion of Manguera. At Alianza, the Black Roller had in Fernández the most outstanding finisher of the dark-skinned fantasy. And the respect and affection of the cream idol for his blue-and-white friends is manifested in old chronicles that resist dying,” says Elkin Sotelo, journalist and Communications Manager of the Peruvian Football Federation.

From a literary perspective, El Comercio critic José Carlos Yrigoyen comments: “Perhaps the most beautiful passage of the volume is the one in which a group of fans visit a Lolo already plunged into Alzheimer’s in the clinic and offer him a tribute that the legend cannot understand or perceive. You don’t have to be a Universitario fan to be moved by that image. That is the great triumph of this book.”

The presentation of “Padre Nuestro” took place on Saturday, August 3, at the César Vallejo Auditorium of the Lima International Book Fair. Pedro Ortiz Bisso, Carlos Barrientos, and José Luis “El Puma” Carranza were part of the event.

The Author

Author Miguel Villegas – Photo Eduardo Cavero

Miguel Villegas (Lima, 1979). He is a journalist, Scorpio, and his father, also named @prakzis, on Instagram. He began working in the editorial office of El Comercio in 2004, and for 20 years, he has published chronicles, special reports, and profiles on all its platforms. In 2021, he wrote “Amor a la Camiseta,” a selection of stories that answers the question of where the most glorious uniforms of Peruvian football are. The second edition of “Padre Nuestro” is, finally, the victory against his ghosts. And, of course, an old dream come true.