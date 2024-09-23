A Young Chef Journey Documentary

San Pellegrino just announced the release of its highly anticipated first Documentary, “Afuera Hay Más —A Young Chef’s Journey .” Set in Peru’s vibrant culinary scene, the compelling film follows the unique mentorship experience between Nelson Freitas, winner of the last S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition, and Virgilio Martínez, chef of Central, number one on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023.

The Documentary is the culmination of the path that Freitas began when he joined the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy in 2022. | Photo by Elisa Tacchinardi

As part of its commitment to fostering the next generation of culinary talents and making the world a better place through food, the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy has crafted a unique learning experience for Freitas, following his victory as the best young chef in the world. This initiative serves as a beacon of hope, showcasing how the Academy connects rising talent with the world’s most renowned chefs, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and inspiration.

Where the Pacific Ocean meets the coast, and the Andes stand tall in the backdrop, what begins is more than professional training. It’s a journey through the entire local gastronomic ecosystem created by Virgilio Martinez, along with Pia León – Best Female Chef 2021 and Virgilio’s life partner – and Malena Martinez – Virgilio’s sister and co-creator of Mater. This multidisciplinary research center nurtures all of Virgilio’s and Pía’s projects. Through the lens of gastronomy, Freitas is invited to grasp the true essence of “Afuera Hay Más” – the motto of Mater. This philosophy is an invitation to step outside the confines of the kitchen, embracing themes of inspiration, knowledge, and the relentless pursuit of excellence in a path made of multiple encounters. Local producers, ceramic artists, farmers, biologists, and many more, each one offering a unique opportunity for Freitas to elevate his culinary vision and become a better chef.

A Live Presentation

A Live presentation was hosted in Barranco at Museo Pedro de Osma | Photo San Pellegrino

Before the Documentary’s release on Amazon Prime on Sunday, September 22, San Pellegrino and Mater offered a live showing, including an interview with the protagonists, the young chef Nelson de Freitas, Pía León, Malena, and Virgilio Martinez, by Journalist Paola Miglio in which they talked about the making of the Documentary and Nelson’s new path on his career.

IN THE KNOW: “Afuera Hay Más —A Young Chef’s Journey” can be streamed on Prime Video in selected regions (France, Italy, Spain, Peru, the UK, and the US).