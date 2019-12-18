All McDonald’s in Peru Shutdown After Employee Deaths

The operating company for the chain made the statement on Monday amidst protests across the country. All McDonald’s in Peru will close for two days to mourn the death of two employees.

Two McDonald’s employees, Alexandra Porras Inga (19) and Gabriel Campos Zapata (18), died early Sunday after being electrocuted in the kitchen of the Pueblo Libre restaurant they worked in.

Peruvian police reports that Porras was handling a soft drink machine when she suffered the shock. Campos tried to help her and was also electrocuted. Both died on site before the paramedics arrived.

The Peruvian operating company for the American fast food chain, Arcos Dorados, released a statement mourning the deaths of the employees and stated they would cooperate in the investigations surrounding the incident.

The company could be fined S/ 189,000 if Peru’s National Superintendency of Labor Inspection (SUNAFIL) determines that the chain was responsible for the deaths. The Municipality of Pueblo Libre closed the McDonald’s restaurant for violating safety regulations.

Source: BBC

Cover photo: en24.news