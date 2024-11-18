APEC PERU 2024: Advancing Economic Cooperation and Strategic Development in the Asia-Pacific

Peru has concluded its presidency of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC PERU 2024), marking a milestone in economic collaboration, sustainability, and trade facilitation. With unanimous agreement on 20 pivotal documents, this forum underscored Peru’s leadership in fostering inclusive growth and strengthening ties within the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Outcomes and Agreements

The presidency was distinguished by several major accomplishments during the Economic Leaders’ Week in Lima, held from November 9 to 16. Notable agreements included:

The Declaration of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting : Establishing a vision for a resilient and prosperous Asia-Pacific community.

: Establishing a vision for a resilient and prosperous Asia-Pacific community. The Lima Roadmap to Promote the Transition to the Formal and Global Economy : Aiming to address informality through comprehensive policies.

: Aiming to address informality through comprehensive policies. The APEC Voluntary Principles on Gender Equality and Structural Reform : Driving women’s economic empowerment with inclusive policies.

: Driving women’s economic empowerment with inclusive policies. The Ichma Declaration on the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area (FTAAP) : Integrating sustainability, digitalization, and inclusion in trade initiatives.

: Integrating sustainability, digitalization, and inclusion in trade initiatives. Policy Framework for Low-Carbon Hydrogen and Trujillo Principles on Food Loss and Waste Reduction: Addressing climate change and resource efficiency.

Co-chaired by Peru’s Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer and Trade Minister Desilú León, the Joint Ministerial Meeting highlighted themes such as sustainable trade, digital innovation, and empowerment of vulnerable populations. Ministers also reaffirmed the Putrajaya Vision 2040, emphasizing innovation and peace in the Asia-Pacific.

Chancay Megaport: A Game-Changer for Trade

In a historic move, Peru inaugurated the Chancay Megaport during the forum. This $1.3 billion project, spearheaded by Cosco Shipping and unveiled in a ceremony led by President Dina Boluarte and China’s President Xi Jinping, positions Peru as the Pacific coast’s key logistics hub in Latin America. This initiative promises to enhance trade connectivity with Asia and global markets.

Strengthening Trade Partnerships

APEC 2024 facilitated advancements in Peru’s trade relations, including:

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Hong Kong , anticipated to surpass its current $266 million trade value.

with , anticipated to surpass its current $266 million trade value. Updates to Peru’s 14-year-old FTA with China, focusing on sustainability and digital integration.

Cultural and Strategic Collaborations

The forum also spotlighted the dynamic role of Peru’s Chinese community in shaping local industries, reflecting deeper cultural and economic integration. Additionally, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized Peru as a strategic partner in Latin America, praising its defense and industrial cooperation contributions.

Sustainability and Innovation

APEC PERU 2024 prioritized initiatives that align with global sustainability goals:

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Framework : Encouraging clean energy transitions.

: Encouraging clean energy transitions. Trujillo Principles : Combatting food loss and promoting resource efficiency.

: Combatting food loss and promoting resource efficiency. Digital Transformation: Bridging the digital divide by supporting e-commerce, digital skills for MSMEs, and modernized trade practices.

Inclusive Growth and Gender Equality

Gender equity took center stage through the Women and the Economy Forum, which focused on removing structural barriers in STEM and entrepreneurship. These efforts reinforced APEC’s commitment to empowering women and combating gender-based discrimination.

Economic Integration and Cultural Legacy

The Ichma Statement emphasized adaptable trade systems to address emerging challenges, tying back to the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040. Complementing this, the Machu Picchu Declaration celebrated Peru’s cultural heritage while promoting sustainable economic strategies.

Looking Ahead

APEC PERU 2024 cemented Peru’s role as a strategic leader in the Asia-Pacific. Through initiatives like the Chancay Megaport and transformative trade agreements, Peru is poised to enhance global commerce and regional prosperity. The presidency will be remembered for its vision of shared prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainability, ensuring the Asia-Pacific remains a hub for innovation and cooperation.

Peru’s leadership has set a benchmark, paving the way for long-term benefits for its people and the region’s economies.