Budget Your Way through Peru

Planning a trip to Peru on a budget will not short you of any unique experiences, yet help you better plan your adventure.

Knowing what prices to expect whether you’re on a shoestring budget or looking to splurge will allow you not to miss out on anything during this once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

If you want to get an idea of what your costs might be when you visit, here are some estimates.

Everyday Peru budget expenses

Typical backpacker’s hostels and hotel rooms usually range between 30 to 90 soles per day (9 to 26 USD). On average, expect to pay about 50 soles (14 USD) per day for budget accommodation.

In regards to meal planning, breakfast should cost a maximum of 12 soles (3 USD). Lunch should cost you 10 to 20 soles (3 to 6 USD), and dinner should cost you 20 to 30 soles (6 to 9 USD), which averages around 50 soles (14 USD) per day. For alcoholic drinks, expect to pay around 20 soles (6 USD) each.

Moreover, the cost of public transportation – buses, combis, or colectivos – to get around your city of stay could cost around 10 to 15 soles (3 to 4 USD) per day, depending on your destination.

With all of these daily expenses combined, we recommend your Peru budget to be around 115 soles per day (33 USD), if not more just in case.

Luxury travel expenses

The most luxurious hotel rooms start around 300 soles (87 USD) and can run up to 1,500 soles (433 USD) per night.

More elaborate meals also go up in price. For example, breakfast could cost 30 soles (9 USD), lunch 40 soles (12 USD), and dinner 50 soles (14 USD), which adds up to about 120 soles (35 USD) per day. If you have alcoholic drinks, expect to pay about 30 soles (9 USD) each.

Furthermore, transportation by private cabs will cost you around 50 soles (14 USD) per day, also depending upon destinations.

Adding up all of the costs, one may expect to spend upwards of 470 soles (136 USD) per day when traveling luxuriously.

Museums and archaeological sites

On average, entry fees to museums and other archaeological sites will cost you around 65 soles (19 USD) per day.

This expense varies with the number and kinds of sites you choose to visit on a particular day. Some days of the months and special occasions may even grant free entrance.

Tours and trip add-ons

Expenses for the four-day Inca Trail should vary between 560 to 1,600 USD. The rate can even be as high as 3,000 USD if you undertake the same expedition with a foreign tour agency.

On the other hand, expenses for a two-day Sacred Valley trip varies between 400 to 1400 USD. As in the case of the Inca Trail, the expense can be almost double with a foreign travel agency.

If you can, book your tours upon arriving at your destination in Peru. If this is not possible, make sure you shop around and ask others who have done said tours before purchasing.

Machu Picchu

A Peru budget would not be complete without the mention of Machu Picchu. Below are the estimates for a day-trip to the ancient Inca citadel:

Items Cost Private cab from Cusco to Ollantaytambo 25 USD Train tickets from Ollantaytambo to Aguas Calientes and from Aguas Calientes to Ollantaytambo 140 USD Hotel rent in Aguas Calientes 30 USD-50 USD Entrance ticket to Machu Picchu 44 USD Bus ticket from Aguas Calientes up to Machu Picchu site 20 USD Two-day private tour guide 150 USD Private cab from Ollantaytambo to Cusco 25 USD

Pointers

Keep in mind that larger cities, such as Lima and Cusco, are generally more expensive.

Also, always make sure to take the proper safety precautions, and work with a trustworthy travel agency if there are any doubts.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

THE VAGABROTHERS’ ESSENTIAL PERU TRAVEL GUIDE [VIDEO]

Cover Photo: AmaraPhotos.com

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on March 9, 2018.