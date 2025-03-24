Cala: Peruvian Flavors with a Stunning Ocean View

Since 2006, this hotspot has been known for serving dishes that highlight the freshness of coastal ingredients while honoring the traditional flavors of exquisite local cuisine with one of the most beautiful views in Town.

The menu offers traditional Peruvian classics and now new plates.

Perched on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, Cala invites guests to indulge in their food and cocktails with unforgettable sunsets. Cala is always an excellent choice for gatherings with friends or having special family moments.

With a new menu that shines a spotlight on the ingredients behind its signature dishes, diners can immerse themselves in the essence of each creation through its star components—such as octopus, oysters, shrimp, and tuna.

Locals want to enjoy Peruvian classics like a delicious Lomo Saltado or a hearty Arroz con Pato without forgetting its core demographic.

“The new Cala menu aims to highlight our ingredients—like Popeye crab, sole, octopus, and sweetbreads—while always working to find the best preparation for each product, respecting fishing bans and sustainability. That’s how we’ve developed each dish and each cocktail, maximizing the flavor and potential of every ingredient,” explains José Alfredo Aramburú, the chef behind the concept.

Cala Cocktails are desinged using ocean as inspiration

At Cala, the bar also refined its cocktails, which head bartender Manuel Cigarrostegui crafted. Guests can enjoy unique concoctions that incorporate sea urchin, octopus, and other marine delicacies. Moreover, the bar’s production is 100% sustainable and locally sourced.

Some must-try cocktails include: “Octopus” – made with Scotch, Degollador, mezcal, sour orange, octopus syrup, and cacao, or “Mundano” with a base of gin açaí, pineapple, orange and bitters.

IN THE KNOW: Cala is located at Cto. De Playas, Barranco. You must arrive by car. For more information or reservations, visit their web.

Cala offers a unique experience that goes beyond food. In its modern spaces, diners embark on a journey through fresh, sustainable cuisine while enjoying an unparalleled ocean view.