Can You Go Fishing When Backpacking in Peru?

Fishing while backpacking in Peru can be a resourceful and fulfilling experience if you follow these packing tips.

Is it possible to go fishing while backpacking in Peru? This might not be a question that arises that often, especially since the two notions seem to not work very well together. On the one hand, we have backpacking which means that you need to have only the essentials with you; while on the other there’s fishing, an activity that comes with a lot of associated gear.

Why fish when backpacking?

This is a question that many of you might have as you read these lines. If you’re wondering why you should bother to combine the two, the answer is that you can have a great overall experience.

Backpacking in Peru can be a unique experience since it’s one of the most popular destination from South America. Here, you get to climb mountains, explore rainforests and why not pet some fluffy llamas. But, you shouldn’t ignore the coast, especially if you love fishing.

Where to go fishing in Peru

One of the advantages of backpacking is arriving to areas that are less popular with tourists. The long stretch of beaches in northern Peru, for example, can offer you the opportunity to enjoy both the solitude and better fishing.

There is no better place to fish than a surf beach. You have to use your wit to pick the best location, even climb a higher spot first to scan the area so that you get the most out of your fishing break.

The Amazon is another good place for fishing, especially for the Butterfly peacock bass. The months between July and November are best for fishing in this area, when the water is clear and calm. There are also tours and local experts with whom you can fish piranhas with in the rivers of Iquitos.

Learn more about the best fishing spots here.

Putting together the kit

Fishing gear can really add significant weight to your backpack, so you need to carefully plan everything out and assess how much you can carry. Of course, you won’t be able to get a cool fishing cart, but you might be able to make it work if you already have some experience fishing.

To get the most out of this experience, you need to have both the necessary fishing gear as well as fishing skills. Plus, your backpacking gear kit should include efficient cookware, as well as useful things for hiking and maybe some good fly killers so the insects won’t ruin your adventure.

Plus, certain areas in Peru can only be accessed by hiking, so it’s a double win on your part. Fishing might also make your trip more affordable, as it can definitely supplement your meals. That’s where the cookware mentioned earlier comes into play. You can enjoy the peaceful setting and the joy of being in nature.

If you want to clean and cook the fish, it means that you need to add other elements to your gear as well. You should also get the necessary fishing licenses before hitting the road and grabbing local pamphlets on applicable regulations when you are in inhabited areas. For this you should pack a ruler to measure fish and make sure that you stay in compliance with the law.

For the rod and reel, you should consider the type of fish you can catch to determine how much weight it has to withstand and what you can carry.

Cover photo: AmaraPhotos.com