Updates: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak in Peru

This article will be updated regularly with new developments.
Flight restrictions to Peru
Flights will be suspended to and from Europe and Asia as of Monday, March 16, 2020. The measure will be effective for 30 days to be extended based on the evolution of the virus in the country. Peruvian embassies in these regions will work with Peruvian citizens who are in need of returning to the country so they can do so.
On a weekly basis, 40 flights enter Peru from Europe and Asia, which translates to 12,000 passengers entering the country.
Schools
Classes at schools and universities in the country have been suspended until March 30, 2020.
Public gatherings
The government has also asked people to avoid public spaces as much as possible, and announced that a ban will be put in place for spectacles that gather more than 300 people for the duration of this time of emergency.
Infections
As of March 13, 2020 there are 28 confirmed cases of infected people in Peru, out of 983 Coronavirus samples that have been analyzed.
Peruvian Health Authorities: advice and actions
- Surveillance has been reinforced upon the entry of people suspected of infection trough the seaports, airports and borders of the country and isolation zones have been installed.
- The Ministry of Health reported that five hospitals in Lima have been prepared to prevent, detect and address possible cases of affected patients, guaranteeing the supply of supplies for infection control.
- The National Institute of Health explained that a protocol, with more demanding criteria than those recommended by the World Health Organization, is being applied to detect the virus and prevent its spread.
- Peru has a modern mobile hospital located at the Jorge Chavez airport in Lima, with a capacity for 50 people.
- The Air Health area is carrying out random checks at the Lima airport on arrivals of flights from Europe, connections with Asia and the United States.
Source: Andina
Cover photo: Andina