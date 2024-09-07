Craft Beer Sessions In Lima

Lima, the best gastronomic city in the world, reached this level because it covers different aspects of culinary food, from street food to fine dining, from wine bars to craft beers. This October, on October 4th and 5th, there will be a celebration of beer.

Craft beer lovers will enjoy the famous Craft Beer Sessions festival, now in its tenth edition. This festival offers a unique experience celebrating a beer brewing tradition.

IN THE KNOW: The festival will occur on October 4th and 5th at Truck Park, located at Jirón Portocarrero 344, Surquillo, on Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased at Joinnus, by following social media, you can access additional codes with an extra 20% discount: @craftbeersessionsperu

An Unforgettable Experience

The event will feature a diverse range of 10 Peruvian craft breweries, each presenting their best creations. From classic lagers and pilsners to innovative Weissbier and Märzen, there will be a tantalizing array of flavors to explore, ensuring there’s something for everyone’s palate.

The festival will celebrate beer. Local bands will perform live music, and a selection of delicious foods will accompany the music. Activities and games will be organized for the little ones, ensuring fun for the whole family. “We are excited to continue promoting the beer culture in Lima through this new edition of CBS,” said Juan Mayorga, founder of the festival. “This event is an opportunity for the beer community to unite and celebrate Germany’s rich brewing tradition in a vibrant and friendly environment.”