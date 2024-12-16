Hilton Lima: Service and location in the heart of Miraflores

A hotel in the premium segment offers comfortable rooms, outstanding service, and one of the best locations in town; for a few days, the city is a great place to stay. From the inviting rooms to the rooftop oasis and proximity to world-renowned restaurants and attractions, every detail is crafted to enhance your experience.

Visiting the gastronomic epicenter of Latin America requires a good place to stay; location is key to having the best Peruvian experience in Lima. Also, we value service, and Hilton Lima stands tall with the brand’s legendary service and an outstanding location in the center of Miraflores yet, in a quiet street.

Lima’s Hilton in Miraflores

The only Hilton brand hotel in the city offers a sophisticated space with outstanding service; since your arrival, the staff has been there to greet you. As you pass the glass doors, you immerse yourself in a space that combines elements from traditional Peruvian architects from XVIII and modern décor to create the perfect ambiance.

You can enjoy a cup of coffee and pastries at their Lobby café

The check-in is seamless; enjoy a cup of coffee in the lobby and get ready to access the room.

We accessed the elevator and walked through the soft-lighting hall to our room; passing the door, the light changed, and a vast window showed the city. A soft bed invites us to lie and rest at the end of the room, while the centered desktop sets a great place for connecting in case work is needed.

A soft and inviting bed with great pillows for a full day of recovery.

Although this hotel is mainly used for corporate stays if you need a comfortable place for a leisure trip, it is suited for that; in the room, the TV easily connects and smoothly logs out on your streaming platforms so you can binge that series before bed.

It offers a shower with great pressure to relax after a long day with toiletries by Persea Apothecary, products with natural ingredients and essential oils, no artificial scents, and artificial colorants.

The hotel also has a small gym in case you want to keep your sports routine with the basics for cardio and resistance training, an endless pool looking at the cityscape, and two outside jacuzzies by the sun deck, perfect for a morning stay or relaxing.

Going Around

As mentioned before, the location of this hotel is Key to enjoying Lima bite by bite; on the street level, you can start with Social, their all-day restaurant concept that offers a modern Peruvian menu.

The Hilton ground level has different gastronomic options.

On the same block, it has several concepts, like the Nikkei Acha or the Peruvian Guarguero. But just a few blocks away, you will find chef Mitsuharu Tsumura’s Maido, recognized as one of the best in the World, or Rafael Osterling’s Rafael and Rocco. The area is buzzing with restaurants from cebicherías to bars like Lady Bee, ranked #16 on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 list, or the new Piuran Picantería Alegría that opened in December 2024.

Minutes away is the Barranco district, which hosts many restaurants, coffee shops, and art galleries. Within walking distance, you can also enjoy the front for a lovely walk with the sunset in the background.

Signature service

The service is seamless from the front desk to the Room Service

One of the core values of the Hilton brand since the first hotel opened in Texas in 1919, from the check-in to the concierge service, is that they are actively there to ensure all your needs are met. We interacted with the staff, and English was not a problem, so communication was easy and fluid.

As members of Hilton Honors programs, you can have even more perks, such as special prizes, services, or access to their executive lounge on the 11th floor, which opens for breakfast and lunch.

Whether you’re in town for business or leisure, the hotel’s prime location, impeccable service, and thoughtfully designed amenities make it a standout choice. If you want to organize your stay in Lima contact us.