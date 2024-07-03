Inspiring Future Marketing Engineers: Yombell Sisniegas’ New Book

Yombell Sisniegas, the founder of Reech AI, has released his book “Seeking a Marketing Engineer.” This book aims to inspire and guide those pursuing a digital marketing and e-commerce career.

Click on the book cover to download it for free.

At the launch event, Yombell, accompanied by his partner Carsten Korch and several prominent executives, commented that the book aims to awaken the reader’s curiosity in a constantly evolving world, where highly sought-after professional profiles have emerged at significant e-commerce companies like Netflix, Google, and Amazon.

“The marketing engineer is a hybrid profile that combines the creative side of marketing with the technical knowledge of the digital world and offers solutions based on data and technological tools. This profile is becoming increasingly popular due to the rise of digital technologies and tools in marketing,” said Yombell Sisniegas.

