International Chocolate and Cacao Expo 2024

The Salón del Cacao y Chocolate Internacional 2024 returns this Thursday, July 18, running through Sunday, July 21, at the Centro de Convenciones de Lima in San Borja.

This year’s event promises a wealth of new features, including introducing the “Cacao Amazonas Perú” Designation of Origin Regulatory Council, which will grant the export seal for this unique variety. This distinction aims to secure premium pricing in markets and enhance the competitiveness of its producers.

The Regulatory Council will be led by the Asociación de Productores Organizados de la Denominación de Origen Cacao Amazonas Perú (PROCACAO). This organization will oversee, monitor, and regulate the production and processing of cacao for commercial purposes, ensuring compliance with technical standards and origin designation regulations.

Elí Toro, director of PROCACAO, announced that the Council’s operations began eight years after Indecopi recognized the native cacao grown in Bagua and Utcubamba provinces in the Amazonas region with a denomination of origin.

“Switzerland is one of the world’s largest chocolate consumers and acknowledges the exceptional quality of the ‘Cacao Amazonas Perú’ variety. Alongside the Asociación Peruana de Productores de Cacao (APPCACAO), Switzerland has supported this process, helping Indecopi authorize the operation of this Regulatory Council,” Toro noted.

Switzerland, this year’s honored guest country of the Salón del Cacao y Chocolate Internacional, has been a significant supporter throughout this process, providing economic cooperation through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), the Peru-Switzerland Intellectual Property Project (PESIPRO), the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI), and the Swiss Contact Foundation.

Adaptation to EU Regulations

The event will also address the sector’s progress in adapting to the European Union’s regulations, which will restrict the import of cacao and seven other commodities linked to deforestation starting in 2025.

Conferences scheduled to discuss this topic include “MIDAGRI’s Progress in EUDR Adaptation,” “Key Aspects for EUDR Compliance,” “Advances in Implementing EU Regulations in the San Martín Region,” and “Updates on EU Import Regulations.”

Giving Cacao Shells a Second Life

The circular economy is gaining momentum at this year’s Salón. Chocolatiers now utilize 100% of the cacao fruit: shells for containers and packaging, mucilage in jams and liqueurs, sweeteners, husks for beverages, sauces, and cakes, and the well-known cocoa paste.

Moysi Chocolates, a brand from the Amazonas region, exemplifies this trend by repurposing cacao shells into rustic restaurant containers and decorative objects. The brand’s founder, agroindustrial engineer Roger Cubas, also produces mucilage-based products, such as macerated drinks with over a year of fermentation and enriched jams, jelly, and nectar with high bioactive properties.

Women in Cacao Production

“Gusto Amazónico- GUAM” from the San Martín region is also part of this trend. Their chocolates now feature new packaging made from cacao shells, called “shunt mix,” which includes four varieties of chocolates wrapped in bijou leaves and banana stem strings.

As Asociación Regional de Productores Ecológicos e Innovadores San Martin (ARPEISAM) president Sandra Guevara leads this initiative. In addition to showcasing their chocolates, she will participate in the “National Meeting of Women Cacao Producers,” gathering nearly 100 representatives from the 16 cacao-producing regions of Peru.

Swiss Experts

Switzerland will have a pavilion highlighting its rich chocolate history as the guest country of the 15th edition of the Salón del Cacao y Chocolate. A delegation of Swiss experts, including food sensory scientist Karim Chatelain, executive director of the Swiss Platform for Sustainable Cocoa Christian Robin, and master chocolatier and Chocolate Development Director at Stella Bernrain, Michael Daspergruber, will be present.

The four-day event expects to welcome around 25,000 visitors. For the first time, the National Ice Cream and Pastry Contest will be held, adding to the already popular National Peruvian Chocolate Contest, Latin American Cacao Contest, Sculpture Contest, Choco-demos, Chocolate Dress Parade, Chocolate Factory, Thematic Forest, Cacao Route, Choco-Kids, the Latin American Cacao and Chocolate Forum, and International and National Business Roundtables.