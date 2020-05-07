Is LATAM Having a Secret Sale on Flights to Peru?

Amazing offers on flights to Peru have popped up in hopes that international travel is a possibility before the end of the year.

Whether you had to cancel your flight to Peru or simply had to put your wanderlust on the back burner, the coronavirus outbreak has affected all of our plans to travel internationally in 2020. If you are considering coming to Peru when this is controlled, be sure to check out some great deals on LATAM airline’s web page.

The offers are for Lima-bound flights from July to December of 2020, departing from the following cities: Miami (Florida), Los Angeles (California), New York and Orlando (Florida).

Ticket prices start at USD$209 round trip. Changes are permitted (+ fare difference). Of course, as with any offer, terms and conditions apply. Find them on LATAM airline’s web page.

When will it be safe to travel again?

We strongly recommend waiting until all is controlled and international biosecurity protocols are approved by the World Health Organization and the IATA (International Air Transportation Association). However, some airlines, such as LATAM, are applying new protocols for traveling in their aircrafts.

The measures include the mandatory use of face masks by passengers (who are responsible in obtaining them before boarding the plane) and the airline crew. Additionally, the airline crew must be wearing gloves and using gel alcohol constantly to prevent any type of infection.

Other measures that are being taken into consideration:

Temperature control before boarding and after boarding, made by specialized staff Social distancing (1 to 2) meters between passengers Deep cleaning of airports and aircrafts Fast tests developed before they enter the airport Check-in must be done online (then shown via phone or printed) Immunity passports Baggage drop offs performed by passenger (to minimize human interaction) Baggage pick up to keep luggage separated by a few meters so travelers not put at risk when retrieving

Will you be taking any of the offers on flights to Peru? If so, check out our travel section for inspiration of what to do and see in Peru.

References: Tnews.com, Gestion.pe

Cover image: Pixabay