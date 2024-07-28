It’s Pisco Day!

As the sun sets on the rugged Andes and casts a golden glow over the coastal vineyards, Peruvians worldwide raise their glasses to celebrate Pisco Day. This day is not just about enjoying a drink; it’s about honoring a spirit that encapsulates Peru’s history, culture, and craftsmanship.

#PiscoLover, Main Square of Barranco. Credit: Julia Natri

Pisco, Peru’s national spirit, holds a special place in the hearts of Peruvians and has a rich history dating back centuries. This iconic drink, made from distilled grapes, is more than just a beverage; it embodies Peru’s cultural heritage, biodiversity, and artisanal craftsmanship. As we celebrate Pisco Day, let’s delve into the essence of this beloved spirit.

The Origin of Pisco

The name “Pisco” originates in Quechua, the language of the Incas, meaning “bird.” This name was given to a coastal region rich in avian life, and it eventually became synonymous with the spirit produced there. The distillation of Pisco began in the 16th century, following the Spanish conquest and the establishment of vineyards in the region. Despite various prohibitions to protect Spanish wine markets, local producers continued cultivating grapes and distilling their unique spirit.

Pisco was officially recognized as a Cultural Heritage of the Nation in 1988, underscoring its significance in Peruvian culture. The spirit’s denomination of origin is strictly regulated, ensuring that authentic Pisco is produced only in specific regions of Peru using traditional methods.

The Essence of Pisco

Sipping Pisco | Photo: ytuqueplanes.com

Pisco is a Peruvian spirit with a rich heritage dating back to the 16th century. It is distilled from fresh grape must, derived exclusively from “Uvas Pisqueras”— grape varieties unique to Peru. According to the Peruvian Technical Standard NTP 211.001, Pisco must be clear, colorless, and brilliant, with a distinct aroma and taste that varies depending on the Pisco being produced.

The Varieties of Pisco

Pisco vineyard in Nuevo Imperial, Cañete | Photo Daniel Quintero

Peru boasts eight varieties of Pisco grapes, divided into aromatic (Moscatel, Italia, Torontel, Albilla) and non-aromatic (Quebranta, Negra Criolla, Mollar, Uvina) categories. These grapes produce four distinct types of Pisco:

Pure Pisco: Made from a single grape variety. Pisco Mosto Verde: Made from partially fermented grape must. Pisco Acholado: A blend of different grape varieties.

Each type offers a unique flavor profile, showcasing the diverse terroir of Peru.

Crafting Pisco: A Tradition of Quality

Pisco Copper Distiller in Camaná, Arequipa | Photo: Daniel Quintero

The production of Pisco is a meticulous process that honors centuries-old techniques while adhering to strict quality standards. The grapes are fermented, distilled, and aged with great care. Traditional copper stills are used to distill the spirit, ensuring that only the heart of the distillation process — the purest and most flavorful part — is collected. After distillation, Pisco must rest for a minimum of three months in inert containers to allow its flavors to meld and mature.

A Heritage Protected by Law

The importance of Pisco to Peruvian culture and economy is recognized and protected by law. The “Reglamento de la Denominación de Origen Pisco” ensures that only spirits produced in specific regions of Peru, following precise methods, can be labeled as Pisco. This legal framework helps preserve the authenticity and quality of Pisco, safeguarding it as a national treasure.

Pisco’s Global Recognition

La esperanza Pisco Farm – Photo By: Pisco Suyo

Pisco has gained international acclaim, earned numerous awards, and is increasing its presence in global markets. In 2019, Peru launched the brand “Pisco, Spirit of Peru” at the Madrid Fusión, a premier gastronomic event in Europe. This initiative by PROMPERU aimed to promote Pisco’s distinct qualities—biodiversity, quality, history, culture, and versatility—and solidify its status as a premium spirit worldwide.

Pisco exports have seen significant growth, with markets such as the United States, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands showing increasing interest. Despite challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Pisco exports continue to thrive, highlighting its enduring appeal and cultural importance.

Pisco in Peruvian Culture

Pisco is not just a drink; it’s a symbol of Peruvian identity and tradition. It has inspired various cocktails, notably the Pisco Sour and the Chilcano. These drinks have become staples in both local and international bars, enjoyed for their refreshing and unique flavors.

As we celebrate Pisco Day, let’s raise a glass to this extraordinary spirit that encapsulates the essence of Peru—rich in history, culture, and unmatched craftsmanship.

Celebrating Pisco Day

On Pisco Day, Peruvians and Pisco enthusiasts celebrate with a variety of activities, from tasting events and cocktail competitions to educational seminars and cultural performances. It’s a day to explore the versatility of Pisco, whether enjoyed neat, in the classic Pisco Sour, or in modern cocktails.

Discover some pisco brands from our previous articles:

Cheers to Pisco, the Spirit of Peru!