Kingdom Story: Heroes War, NFTs at 2.5 BNB (USD1,400), breaks sales record with 100,000 registered transactions! 

Kingdom Story: Heroes War, a blockchain NFT game based on the Three Kingdoms IP, continues to record consistent NFT transactions since its launch. The game has reached a new sales high of 2.5 BNB ($1.95 million) and 100,000 sales registrations while still in open beta. This NFT game was developed and released by the renowned South Korean company Softnyx.

Kingdom Story: Heroes War is a game where players can collect and grow NFTs of heroic characters and enjoy various strategies and adventures. Since its OBT on November 30, 2023, it has quickly gained popularity for its high quality and fun gameplay, attracting many players.

A Kingdom Story: Heroes War representative commented that the company plans to further increase the fun and value of the game through continued updates and events. Also, the company will further revitalize the in-game economic ecosystem and provide new monetization opportunities for players through the price of the currency.

