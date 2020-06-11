Live Master Class: Peruvian Cacao & Craft Chocolate

Calling all chocolate lovers! Grab your favorite chocolate bars, gather your family and join us in this interactive class on Friday, June 19, 2020.
Embark on a journey through the stories and flavors of Peruvian cacao and craft chocolate with this live master class. You will learn from AJ Wildey, anthropologist and owner of craft chocolate shop El Cacaotal in Barranco, Lima. Be part of this 45-min interactive class with the opportunity to have your questions answered by a specialist.
When?
On Friday, June 19, live at 6pm Lima · 7pm EST · 5pm MT · 4pm PST.
Discover the history of Peruvian craft chocolate, from the deep roots of Peruvian cacao to the current Peruvian craft chocolate boom. Tasting chocolate is an enjoyable experience. You will learn about intensity, flavor, and texture found in every bar.
Deepen your knowledge about craft chocolate and find your unique flavor profile.
Who is this class for?
Beginners and chocolate aficionados alike. The class will cover the basics and provide connoisseurs with insider information from an expert in the field.
What will you learn?
✔️ Learn about the history of cacao and why archaeological and genetic findings show that Peru is special.
✔️ The stories of cacao and chocolate-making families and where to visit them when you come to Peru.
✔️ Learn about white cacao as seen on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.
✔️ Bean-to-bar craft chocolate: What is it? The journey of chocolate from the farm to your table.
✔️ The variety of cacao beans from every region of Peru.
✔️ Direct trade relationships with producers.
✔️ A step-by-step guide for understanding the chocolate bars at your local store and picking the best one.
Why is this important?
By taking this class, you will support small-scale chocolate makers from all over Peru and that are a part of El Cacaotal. Learn to choose the best chocolate bars and support direct-trade chocolate.
Sign up to register for the class!
Early bird price: $15 USD per household. Regular price: $20 (after June 16). Once you register, we will send you payment information via email.
Preparation
Invite your family and prepare your questions. Bring your own chocolate to learn how to read the label and taste all the flavor notes in the bar.
Now that you're here:
We're asking you, our reader, to make a contribution in support of our digital guide in order to keep informing, updating and inspiring people to visit Peru. Why now? In our near 20-year journey as the leading English-language source on travel in Peru, we've had our fair share of ups and downs-but nothing quite like the challenges brought forth in the first quarter of 2020.
By adapting to the changing face of the tourism and travel industry (on both local and international levels), we have no doubt we will come out stronger-especially with the support of our community. Because you will travel again, and we will be ready to show you the best of Peru.
Your financial support means we can keep sharing the best of Peru through high-quality stories, videos and insights provided by our dedicated team of contributors and editors based in Peru. And of course, We are here to answer your questions and help whenever you need us.
As well, it makes possible our commitment to support local and small businesses that make your visit an unforgettable one. Your support will help the people working in these industries get back on their feet once the world allows us to make our dream of enjoying everything Peru has to offer a reality again-from its mouthwatering gastronomy, thriving Amazon and archaeological wonders such as Machu Picchu.
Together, we will find a way through this. As a member of our community, your contribution, however big or small, is valuable.
Support Traveling & Living in Peru from as little as $1 - and it only takes a minute. Thank you!