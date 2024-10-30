Long Weekend: Five Must-Visit Restaurants in Cusco

Cusco is a rich historical city and a culinary gem perfect for exploring over a long weekend. Away from the typical tourist routes, the city offers a fascinating and lesser-known gastronomic trail, showcasing the best of Andean cuisine in its most authentic form. From traditional markets to hidden eateries, you can taste plates that combine local ingredients with modern techniques and international flavors. Here are five places you shouldn’t miss if you find yourself in this magical city:

Cicciolina: Considered one of Cusco’s top restaurants, Cicciolina offers a unique culinary experience that blends Mediterranean and Andean flavors right in the heart of the city. Its menu features standout dishes like yellow chili ravioli, risottos with local ingredients, and alpaca carpaccio, all crafted with fresh regional products. With a cozy atmosphere and a commitment to quality in every detail, Cicciolina is a favorite among locals and tourists. Its tapas concept and carefully curated wine pairings make it a reference in Cusco’s culinary scene. Find it at Calle Ruinas 465, Cusco. Yola: This hidden gem is famous for serving one of the best adobos in Cusco. Yola is a traditional spot known for its homemade Andean dishes. It specializes in affordable and hearty daily menus, featuring options like classic quinoa soup, lomo saltado, and the popular alpaca stew. Known for its generous portions and family-friendly ambiance, Yola is a beloved spot for locals seeking comforting meals at affordable prices. It’s located at Av. Pardo Paseo de los Heroes 789, Cusco. Uchu: A paradise for meat lovers, this restaurant specializes in grilled meats cooked on volcanic stone. It offers a unique experience that combines international cuts with traditional Peruvian ingredients and techniques. Each preparation is designed to highlight the best of the meats, accompanied by sauces and sides that perfectly complement the smoky, tender flavors of the grill. Find it at Calle Palacio N° 135, Cusco. El Huacatay: Located in the heart of the Sacred Valley, this restaurant has gained renown for its fusion cuisine that combines Andean tradition with modern techniques and international influences. The dishes here are a work of art, with each local ingredient treated with respect and presented creatively. Find it at Jr Arica 620, Urubamba, Cusco. El Indio Feliz: A restaurant with a unique personality, known for its menu that fuses French and Peruvian cuisines. The vibrant, colorful atmosphere, paired with a variety of original dishes, makes this a must-visit for anyone looking for an ordinary dining experience. Each dish is an ode to creativity and culinary diversity, offering diners an explosion of flavors and textures. Find it at Calle Lloque Yupanqui N° 103, Aguas Calientes, Machu Picchu Pueblo.