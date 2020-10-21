Machu Picchu Could Become First Carbon Neutral Tourist Destination

A multi-sectoral initiative aims to make the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru the first carbon neutral tourist destination.
The process will be long but various entities have started to work together to make it a reality, including Peru’s Ministry of Environment, PromPeru, Green Initiative, the municipalities of Machu Picchu and Cusco, Inkaterra Hotels and Grupo Aje.
Andina reports that Green Initiative, an international organization working in Peru since 2015, will be in charge of creating Machu Picchu’s carbon footprint report beginning in November of this year.
The report will locate the activities in and around Machu Picchu that emit carbon dioxide gases (CO2), including the use of fuels, electricity, and solid waste management, among others.
As a second step, the municipality of Machu Picchu must present and execute an action plan to offset those greenhouse gas emissions, including executing reforestation, renewable energy, and sanitation projects.
Another pathway to compensate for the impact of these emissions will be to purchase carbon credits, which incentivize entities to find ways to reduce their emissions, reducing the number of credits purchased over time. This mechanism will be overseen by the UN’s Climate Change model.
Andina states that, though there is no set timeline for the completion of each step, we will know whether Machu Picchu will become the first carbon neutral destination in the world in approximately five months.
Source: Andina
Cover photo: Pedro Szekely/Flickr
