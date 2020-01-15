Home The latest news about Peru Machu Picchu Damaged by Tourists Who Face Prosecution, Deportation
The latest news about Peru

Machu Picchu Damaged by Tourists Who Face Prosecution, Deportation

by Traveling and Living in Peru
by
machu picchu damage tourists
Planning a trip to Peru? Click here to take Traveling in Peru's survey to receive personalized activities and deals that fit your interests and budget!

Six tourists were arrested on Sunday, January 12, for damages caused to the Machu Picchu Sanctuary. Authorities state that the group provoked the fall of a stone from a structure, and at least one of them defecated in the citadel.

Twenty-eight year old Nahuel Gómez from Argentina appeared in front of the Preparatory Investigation Court of Machu Picchu, having been accused as the instigator of the damages caused to the citadel. Gómez was ordered to appear every ten days in court to register his signature during the criminal prosecution, and to pay a sworn bond of S/ 3000.

The National Police of Peru found the group of six tourists illegally inside Machu Picchu, in the Temple of the Sun, at 5:50 am on Sunday. Evidence shows damage to a “lithic artifact” from a wall, falling approximately six meters to the ground. Fecal material was also found in the area.

Gómez did not accept responsibility and his lawyer appealed the measure during Tuesday’s hearing. The other five tourists – from Chile, France, Brazil and Argentina – are in the hands of State Security where their immigration status is being reviewed. According to the police, the immigration status for two of the tourists had expired.

The five tourists are: Favian Eduardo Vera Vergara (Chile, 30); Marion Lucie Martinez (France, 26); Cristiano da Silva Ribiero (Brazil, 30); Magdalena Abril Retamal (Brazil, 20); Leandro Sactiva (Argentina, 32).

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Andina

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We help you find yourself in Peru. Since 2005, we have led the way as an authoritative and reliable English-language resource for those interested in traveling, living, working, and investing in Peru. We are a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering reliable and unbiased content and providing amazing experiences for people visiting Peru.

You may also like

The Biggest Alpaca Genetic Reserve in the World is...

Peru Received 4.4 Million Tourists in 2019, Aims for...

One Million Trees to be Planted in Machu Picchu...

The New York Times Says Travel to Peru in...

Government Focus on Health Care for All Peruvians in...

10 Must See Contemporary Buildings in Peru

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. OK Read More