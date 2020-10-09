Machu Picchu to Open for Visitors in November 2020

The Machu Picchu sanctuary is set to open eight months after having closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Culture confirmed.

The Minister of Culture, Alejandro Neyra, stated this and other archaeological sites and museums across Peru will open once the biosafety protocols are approved by the relevant ministries.

While there is no set date, the minister stated that the opening of Machu Picchu is part of a coordinated effort to launch touristic activities in Peru and reactivate the tourism industry.

Sites will open at 50% capacity maximum. The minister told Andina only 675 people will be allowed inside Machu Picchu per day, which is 30% of its capacity pre-pandemic.

Visitors will enter in groups of 8, with a tour guide, and must maintain a distance of 1.5-2 meters apart.

If you have questions about traveling to Peru in 2021 and booking tours in advance, you can contact the Traveling & Living in Peru team at [email protected]

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Pixabay