Machu Picchu Opens for Local Visitors in October 2020

The Machu Picchu sanctuary is set to open after more than seven months after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Culture confirmed.

Cusco Region Governor Jean Paul Benavente announced Machu Picchu will open for local visitors on October 17 and on November 1 for national tourists. Foreign visitors will be allowed at a later date.

The Minister of Culture, Alejandro Neyra, stated this and other archaeological sites and museums across Peru will open once the biosafety protocols are approved by the relevant ministries.

The minister told Andina only 675 people will be allowed inside Machu Picchu per day, which is 30% of its capacity pre-pandemic.

Visitors will enter in groups of 8, with a tour guide, and must maintain a distance of 1.5-2 meters apart.

Source: Andina

Cover photo: Pixabay