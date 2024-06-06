Maido, a flavor-packed journey of 15 years

Maido, Mitsuharu Tsumura’s Nikkei restaurant, opened in 2009. Back then, most consumers only knew about Japanese food through sushi bars, and Tsumura was creating something unique that, over the years, earned worldwide recognition. Now, recognized as 5th on the 2024 edition of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

A CELEBRATORY MENU

Chef Tsumura is creating an experience reimagining 15 emblematic plates from Maido’s history. This menu will have two versions; the following is the first of two.

The head of the service, Juan Janampa, led the experience, offering the menu, a handmade guide of what’s about to come printed on paper produced by bosque de papel from Tarapoto. He then provided the paring options (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and the experience began with a wooden box that had (instead of tea) different ingredients that were part of the first course. Umami, dehydrated vegetables, green tea, bonito flakes, and mushrooms are part of the spinal cord of Maido; the flavor punches. A glass cup comes to the table with a tea bag with all those ingredients, a warm cup of flavor that warms up the cold autumn day.

Amazonian Zig Zag Razor Calms El Intruso

From the wooden box, a series of unique bites grace the table: the Amazonic Zigzag, a playful creation using plantain textures and emulsions made with Amazonian chorizo and squash, leaving a delicate, almost sweet finish in the mouth, and The Razor Clam Tiradito, a small gem encased in a tartlet with sea collagen, crab, and smoke emulsion, with razor clam petals shaped like flowers. It boasts a smooth texture and balanced flavor. A lo Pobre: A classic nigiri made with crispy sushi rice, quail egg yolk, and wagyu beef that melts in the mouth like butter. and El Intruso: Foie mousse, figs, and picarón honey encased in a crispy runtus (a native potato) shell.

After five dishes, a sorbet made from Andean papaya and wasabi arrives to cleanse the palate. It has a sweet-sour flavor and wasabi to cut through the previous flavors.

Sorbet Snails Kuy San

Trout and Yellow chili: The fish from Pasco mountains is served with yellow ají, olive oil, and nitrogenated corn crumble that melts in the mouth. It’s followed by Cuy San, A crispy chicharrón with tender meat, served with Arequipa-style yellow ají batter and a green salad. Then the uber comfy Sea Snails in Soy Sauce: Sea snails in soy sauce with yellow ají foam and Nikkei sauce. Fish Sandwich: A more elaborate take on the famous silver fish sandwich featuring gindara (black cod), prawn tartare, and a chalaquita with fried bread.

A lo pobre Toro Ramen

The Ramen comes to the table, a rich dish featuring squid as pasta, Amazonian dashi, and Amazonian sausage, warming and comforting for the cold day happening outside the restaurant; the Toro cut at the table for a unique experience, especially if Micha himself is slicing it. Thin strips of toro are mixed with sea urchin, egg yolk, and ponzu sauce, it melts in the mouth. To close the savory part, Tacuchaufa, a pork belly kakuni, native potato foam, and crispy chufa; this is one of the first dishes that made Maido famous and caused long lines at the (no extinct) Mistura Fair.

Porcón Moche and Chocolate

The Desserts, led by pastry chef Dalila Sifuentes, include the Hongo Porcón, which has crispy mushroom crumble and cracker elements, buttery foam, soy, and lemongrass that cover an ice cream presented in the shape of a rose. To close the experience, there is a potato-chocolate truffle and a delicious strawberry-cream mochi.

THE LIQUID EXPERIENCE

Under the leadership of Florencia Rey, named in 2023 as the Best Sommelier in Latin America, the beverage program keeps reaching new heights; we opted to taste both alcoholic and non-alcoholic experiences; on the alcoholic end, each plate was paired with outstanding wines from all over the world, the non-alcoholic made an exponential growth since the previous we did just four months ago, the take on the non-wines mixing fruits, algae and herbs creates almost identical beverages. The bourbon was also outstanding; some drinks have the aid of a rotary evaporator, a device that allows the evaporation of alcohol.

IN THE KNOW

From the service to the food, the ambiance, and the liquid experience, Maido keeps transforming from classical Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian fusion) to a world of creativity inspired by Asian roots with Peruvian ingredients.