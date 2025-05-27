New Peruvian Nikkei in Miami

A contemporary fine-dining experience that blends Japanese precision with Peruvian soul is coming to Miami.

On Monday, May 19 Leading figure in Peruvian cuisine, Jaime Pesaque, launched his new culinary concept, NUNA, in Miami. Born from Pesaque’s interpretation of Nikkei cuisine, NUNA merges the refined precision of Japanese culinary techniques with the bold flavors of Peru.

Chef Pesaque — whose flagship restaurant Mayta in Lima has earned a prestigious spot on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list — is celebrated for his skillful combination of modern techniques and the rich culinary traditions of his homeland.

Chef Jaime Pesaqur at the Four Seasons Hotel | Photo: Jaime Pesque Restaurants

Located at Four Seasons Hotel Miami, NUNA invites guests on a sensory journey through Nikkei cuisine. The carefully curated menu by Chef Pesaque will feature a refined selection of ceviches, rolls, yakitori, and hot dishes, each created with a focus on the highest-quality ingredients. NUNA will source the freshest seafood for its ceviche and sushi bar, premium Wagyu beef, and a mix of Peruvian peppers, Asian vegetables, and traditional Japanese elements such as ponzu, yuzu, and miso.

Diners can expect to share plates like the Ceviche Limeño with corvina and Leche de Tigre; the NUNA Roll with tuna, salsa acevichada, avocado, and crispy shrimp; and the Saltado al Wok, a fragrant stir-fry of beef and lobster infused with Nikkei flavors.

Diners can expect to share plates like the Ceviche Limeño with corvina and Leche de Tigre | Photo: Jaime Pesaque Restaurants.

“At NUNA, we’re taking Nikkei cuisine beyond the expected to present a more contemporary and thoughtful approach,” said Chef Pesaque. “This concept is about balance—between Japanese traditions and Peruvian influences, between heritage and innovation. Every element is intentional, from the brightness of the flavors to the ingredient-focused compositions that define each bite. Miami’s cultural diversity and vibrant energy make it the perfect place to debut NUNA. Four Seasons Hotel Miami—with its renowned excellence and hospitality—is the ideal stage to bring my vision to life.”

Complementing the menu will be a thoughtfully curated beverage program featuring signature cocktails, Japanese whiskies, pisco, sake, and a selection of creative non-alcoholic drinks designed to harmonize with NUNA’s bold yet delicate flavors.

“NUNA represents exactly the kind of world-class dining experience we strive to offer our guests,” said Haytham Said, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Miami. “Chef Jaime Pesaque’s reputation for pushing the boundaries of Peruvian cuisine speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled that he’s chosen to unveil his new restaurant at our hotel—marking a new era of culinary experiences for our guests and visitors alike.”