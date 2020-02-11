Peru Tourism: Best Attractions and Top Things to Do

Planning a vacation, but not sure of the destination yet? Continue reading, and you’ll buy tickets to Peru as soon as you finish!

Apart from the obvious cultural experiences that the visit to Machu Picchu or the Nazca lines will give you, there are many more adventures to have while doing tourism in Peru.

Activities such as hiking the Inca Trail, visiting the floating islands on Lake Titicaca, fine dining in Lima, sandboarding in the desert or hiking the Colca Canyon are some of the most popular things to do.

Nevertheless, for a unique cultural experience, here are some additional ideas we’ve prepared just for you:

Try Peruvian coffee

Indulging in the rich history of Peruvian coffee is one Peru tourism activity you need to try.

Dive into the agricultural regions where this delectable grain is harvested by taking a visit to the Peruvian Coffee route in Villa Rica Town, located in the central jungle region.

Credit: Wikipedia

Or, you can choose to tour the coffee farms in Chanchamayo, the Southern Highlands and San Ignacio. Not only will you see the coffee-harvesting process, but you can also buy some for a souvenir.

One of our team members did a two-day trip in the jungle where she visited a local community and learned about their traditions and how they grow coffee.

Attend artisan workshops

Yes, you will probably go back home from Peru with a woven “something” in your hands bought at a local artisan market. But, how about experiencing what goes on behind the scenes in the artisans’ workshops?

You can arrange for private tours in artisan communities, or drop in if you’re very interested in handcrafts. Also, if you pass by northern Peru, you should go find Peru’s best hand-crafted pieces in Catacaos!

Credit: Pxhere

Learn how to cook Peruvian food

Another great Peru tourism experience you can take home with you – quite literally – is learning how to make some of the most popular Peruvian dishes.

In Lima, you can find venues that offer classic Peruvian cooking lessons to specialized menus from the Andes to seafood.

However, if you don’t want to learn how to cook but still want to eat extremely tasty food, here are some of the best restaurants in Lima. In cities like Cusco and Arequipa, you can also find these lessons.

Moreover, while you are in the learning mood, why not have a cocktail class as well and learn how to make the famous Peruvian pisco sour?

Credit: Max Pixel

Go to an ayahuasca retreat in the jungle

Ayahuasca is a powerful, spiritual brew that leads to an altered state of consciousness. Many who take it report having an out-of-body experience while under its influence. It forms a part of the Amazonian culture.

Credit: Wikimedia

Take into consideration that these Peru tourism retreats are sincerely for healing purposes. So, you will probably be screened first to unveil your underlying intentions.

Come face to face with Amazonian wildlife

Pink dolphins, monkeys, pygmy marmosets and even black caimans all call the Peruvian Amazon home.

You can see them if you decide to go on a jungle cruise – ranging from simple, small boats to luxurious cruises – or stay in an ecolodge, where they will take you on daily river and land excursions.

Credit: Wikimedia

Take a look at Inkaterra Guides Field Station, a perfect ecolodge for travelers, scientists, volunteers and students looking for a true conservation experience.

Both experiences allow you not only to fully appreciate the flora and fauna of the region, but also leave with a deeper understanding of this virgin environment.

Are You Still Not Convinced?

Besides all of the typical and aforementioned adventures people seek in Peru, any Peru tourism experience will give you the opportunity to:

Visit ancient archeological ruins

Discover the beauty of a different country

Immerse yourself in nature

Bathe in beautiful beaches

Get a sense of achievement (like when hiking the Inca Trail)

Fill your mind and soul with culture

Meet new people

Get rid of daily pressures

Grow personally

And, it’s not only us at Traveling & Living in Peru telling you this. Others around the world think so, too.

Among Peru’s many 2018 awards are Best Culinary Destination in South America, Best Cultural Destination of South America, and Best Tourist Attraction in South America: Machu Picchu by World Travel Awards as well as “Top Dream Destiny” in the Virtuoso Travel Dreams Tournament, after competing against other 16 countries.

So, are you ready to explore all that Peru tourism has to offer? Don’t forget these 10 Peru travel tips you should know about before you visit.

This article has been updated from its original publication on May 23, 2019.

Cover Photo: Andina