Semana Santa in Peru: Where to Go, What to See and Do

There’s lots to experience during Semana Santa, one of the most important holidays in Peru. Here’s what to expect from different regions.

Cities and towns across Peru celebrate Semana Santa, Holy Week, in an out of this world manner. From street art, to dancing competitions, processions and parades, sporting events and special food preparations just for this week- if you are in Peru this time of year, you will surely have a blast and learn a thing or two about cultural and religious traditions.

Here are just a few things that you can expect during Semana Santa, the week before Easter, in Peru:

Ayacucho

The greatest celebrations of Semana Santa take place in Ayacucho. A full week of nonstop pageantry and celebrations makes this city the country’s premier destination during this time. The devout locals put in weeks of preparation to bring the grandest presentation of folkloric dances, concerts, art shows, agricultural expositions and traditional foods.

The city itself is decorated with flower pedals in religious design as well as streamers and confetti that

give a religious feel throughout.

Each day includes a procession where participants show their devotion. The Lady of Our Sorrows procession takes place on the Friday before Palm Sunday. While on Easter itself, church bells are rung simultaneously throughout the city before an immense pyramid like structure with a statue of Jesus at the top is paraded through the city.

Although not everyone will be able to make the trip to the holier cities of Ayacucho and Cusco, there will be no shortage of celebration no matter where you are in Peru.

Cusco

In Cusco the focus on feasting and music and dance brings many travelers to the Incan Empire capital. Quite contrary to other places around the world the inhabitants of Cusco do not fast on Good Friday but instead they feast, where the tradition is to prepare 12 dishes. On Monday of each holy week the Lord of Tremors is taken out of the cathedral and a procession follows It is said that The Black Christ put a stop to the aftershocks of a devastating earthquake in 1650 and has been the city’s patron saint ever since.

Sopa de choclo

Lima

Pucallpa

Patarashca is eaten on Holy Friday in Pucallpa. Suele consumirse con fervor el Viernes Santo en Pucallpa. Este plato característico de la selva peruana puede prepararse con varios tipos de carnes; sin embargo, la proteína más utilizada es el pescado. Por tal motivo, es uno de los platos bandera en las mesas de los hogares peruanos.

Piura

In Catacaos and throughout Piura they eat Malarrabia.