Simple Peruvian Dessert Recipe: Key Lime Pie

When life gives you limónes, you make pisco sours—and with the leftover egg yolks, you make a key lime pie.
Full of citrus flavor and creaminess in a bed of crumbly crust, a classic key lime pie is difficult to resist. While its origin has been tied to both U.S. and European kitchens as early as the 19th century, a perfectly chilled key lime pie (pie de limón) is easy to come by in Peruvian homes and cafes. Though the name in Spanish sounds like it would be a lemon pie, we use Peruvian limes: small, bright green and ultra tart.
We can not help but hypothesize that this dessert’s popularity in Peru is due to the fact that it is an ideal way to use up egg yolks—the leftover ingredient that too often goes to waste when one makes pisco sours, the cocktail characterized by its frothy, egg white topping. So gather the following ingredients for key lime pie—and why not the essentials for a pisco sour, too—and see for yourself just how effortless a satisfying treat can be.
Ingredients for Key Lime Pie
Crust
- 150 grams of vanilla or graham crackers
- 7 tablespoons of butter, melted
Filling
- One 15 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
- 4 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime/limón juice (about 15 limes)
- zest from 1 lime
Process
- Preheat oven to 360ºF (180ºC)
- Smash or process the vanilla crackers, then combine well with butter. Into a greased pie dish, press the mixture evenly across surface to form crust.
- Place pie dish, now fitted with crust, into a preheated oven and bake for just 10-12 minutes. Take out of oven and set on counter, allowing it to cool while preparing the filling.
- In a medium-large mixing bowl, combine the condensed milk and egg yolks until there are no longer streaks of color from the yolks. Then add the lime juice and zest, mixing swiftly so that the milk has no time to curdle.
- Pour batter into cooled pie crust and place back in oven for 15-17 minutes (this is just to cook the egg yolks).
- Take pie out of oven and allow to fully cool before cutting or placing in fridge. Cover with homemade whipped cream if desired.
Cover photo: Nathan Lemon on Unsplash
