Simple Quarantine Recipes You can Make Using Pantry Items

In need of some inspiration for what to make at home during these days of self isolation? Here are five simple but delicious recipes using ingredients you are sure to have in your pantry.

1. Mayonnaise can be healthy

Many times, my friends get frustrated with the limitations of a reduced-calorie diet, making them miss out. Others, on the contrary, think buy industrially processed salad dressings to bring flavor to their salads without realizing the quantity and quality of fat and other unhealthy ingredients they include.

Mayonnaise is one such emulsion that yes, contains a high content of fat, but when homemade with extra virgin olive oil you get the benefits of the unrefined cold-pressed oil which is healthier for you and great for a reduced calories diet. This is a world of difference compared to the retail version, usually made with vegetable oil and others ingredients that allows it to have a long shelf life.

You don’t have to feel intimidated by this recipe, its super easy to make and delicious.

INGREDIENTS

1 egg yolk from a large egg

1/4 tbsp sea salt

1/4 tbsp yellow mustard

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp vinegar

1/2 Cup extra virgin olive oil

PREPARATION

In a glass bowl mix the yolk, mustard and sea salt whipping with a whisk until salt is completely disolved.

Add the lemon juice and the vinegar whipping vigorously.

Without stopping the beating, add a thin strain of the olive oil and whisk until having all the ingredients well mixed.

Once done bottle it up and store it, it will last for a whole week.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

For each tablespoon:

Calories 106

Carbs 0 g

Fat 12 g

Protein 0 g

Sodium 49 mg

2. Frittata

As a teen, I loved cooking shows, like TLC’s “Biba’s Italian Kitchen.” One of the recipes I remember seeing on the show was the frittata. I don’t remember the recipe at all (it must be written down somewhere) but the idea of using a skillet and then placing it in the oven was so intriguing.

The following frittata is not Biba Caggiano’s, but it works marvels as a high fiber and protein healthy breakfast. You can also add grated cheese, and if you add the aroma of fresh herbs, it turns even better.

INGREDIENTS

1 Small scallion chopped green and white parts

1 tbs. olive oil

1 Cup washed spinach leaves

1 Sprig of oregano

1 Sprig of thyme

4 Basil leaves

4 Egg whites from large eggs

2 Egg yolks from large eggs

Salt and pepper

Special Equipment: A heavy ovenproof skillet

PREPARATION

Preheat the oven broiler on high temperature and place the tray on the middle rack.

In an ovenproof skillet pour the oil. Once hot, sauté the scallions until they turn clear.

Add the spinach, herbs and salt tossing it for a less than a minute so it doesn’t loose all the crispness.

Mix the egg whites and yolks and pour into the skillet.

Remove the skillet from the burner and place it in the oven until the top is golden brown (about 15 minutes).

Remove from oven using a protective mitten to avoid burning yourself, the frittata will rise and will reduce while it cools.

Put it on a plate and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Calories 321 cal

Carbs 3g

Fat 17g

Protein 35g

Sodium 441 mg

Sugar 0g

3. Oatmeal (flour) protein pancakes

Oatmeal has a lot of benefits, and is one of the less processed cereals you can find in the mass market. Companies receive the grain, process it by pressing over the grain with giant rollers, then pass it through an oven to heat them, then the oats are dried and go straight to the package.

Pressed outs as flour is also a very high fiber product good for your everyday diet: it reduces the cholesterol levels, helps with the intestinal functions and it expands in your stomach to make you feel satisfied.

This is another delicious pancake recipe, very easy to make. It has no dairy products or sugar, it’s high in protein and very fulfilling. This could also be a gluten free recipe if you are sure that the oatmeal and baking powder has not cross contamination with any other cereal (just read the package).

INGREDIENTS

3 Large eggs ehites

1/4 cup oatmeal flour

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/16 tsp salt

1 Tbsp oil for cooking

PREPARATION

Place a griddle on the burner on mid–high temperature.

Whip the eggs until white and foamy.

Add all the other ingredients and beat until well mixed.

Spray the griddle with oil a little bit (for each pancake).

Add batter with a spoon, cook the batter on one side until little dry bubbles appear on the pancake, then flip and cook the other side for 30 seconds.

Plate and serve with some honey.

Serving: 4 small pancakes

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

Aprox. Calories 184

Carbs 22 g

Fat 3 g

Protein 20 g

Sodium 323 mg

Sugar 1 g

4. The magic of making bread

One of the most relaxing things for me is making bread: that almost magical power of turning dust into a bread loaf. Bread is so versatile and truly easy to make it’s worth trying at least once.

Bread making has its tricks in order to create soft crumbs or thick crusts. This French bread recipe originally uses fresh yeast, which is the one used at bakeries. However, the San Francisco baking institute recommends to substitute instant yeast using 40% of the weight of the fresh one in the recipe. See ingredients for specific measurements.

Once you are used to handling the dough, you can begin experimenting with herbs, spices or different kind of flours.

INGREDIENTS

7 cups all propose flour

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons salt

7 tablespoons slated butter

1 oz fresh yeast or 2 tablespoons of instant yeast

3 tablespoons powder milk

2 cups lukewarm water

PREPARATION

In a large bowl mix all the dry ingredients including yeast.

Add the butter and mix.

Add water and mix the ingredients until incorporate.

Pour over a slightly floured surface and knead until having a soft and elastic dough.

Grease the bowl with butter or spray with cooking spray, bring the dough back to the bowl and cover with a damp cloth for approximately 90 to 120 minutes until it doubles in size.

Pressing with your fist deflate the dough and separate in 2, 4 or 6 portions, depending on the size of the loaf you want.

Extend the dough with a pin over the surface until it’s a little less than half inch thick. Fold into a cylinder without pressing too much for baguette type loafs or fold the corners to the inside and turn it over for a rounded loaf.

Grease a baking sheet and put the loafs separated from each other, cover them with the damp cloth until triple the size (approximately 2 hours).

Preheat the oven to 400 °F.

Using water spray, spray some water over the loafs, with a very sharp knife cut lines over the loafs and bake them for 20 to 25 minutes until golden brown.

To obtain thicker crusts spray 3 or 4 times with water while in the oven (win 4 minutes intervals).

Remove from the oven and let them cool for at least 90 minutes before cutting.





