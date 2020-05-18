Takeout and Delivery: Restaurants in Lima

These restaurants in Lima have innovated their services in order to maintain business during a time of pandemic.
For many of us, food is one of the few constant pleasures that has remained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only is it a vital and routine part of our day, meals can be comforting, a creative outlet and (especially in Peru) a conversation starter. The following restaurants in Lima have reinvented themselves to offer delivery and pickup services in a time when public gathering is prohibited and staying at home is still required.
As with our list of places to order baked goods in Peru’s capital, we’ll continue to update this list of restaurants in Lima offering delivery and pickup.
Gourmet
- Central/Kjolle: mayobar.com / +51 960 698 079 / +51 977 384 650 (Delivery)
- La 73 Paradero: +51 997 564 007 / (01)247 0780 / (01)252 9099 (Delivery/Pickup)
Healthy
- Quinoa Cafe: (WhatsApp) +51 961 481 963 (Delivery)
- Germinando Vida: Facebook / Instagram / [email protected] / 01 488 7246 (Delivery)
Traditional/Comida criolla
- La Panka: 01 635 3594 / (Whatsapp) +51 943 481 927 / +51 902 741 302 (Delivery/Pickup)
Seafood
- Pescados Capitales : 01 706 0610 (Delivery)
Meat/Burgers
- Carnal Prime Steakhouse: 946 243 996 (Delivery/Pickup)
- Cafe A Market (shop of Cafe A Bistro): Order form (Delivery)
Chifa
- ChinaWok: 01 612 8000 (Delivery)
Fast food
- Domino’s Pizza: 01 715 5676 / dominos.com (Delivery)
- KFC: kfc.com.pe / 01 505 0505 (Delivery/Pickup)
- El Corralito: Find your district’s number here (Delivery)
- Roky’s: rokys.com (Delivery)
- Papa John’s: papajohns.com.pe (Delivery)
