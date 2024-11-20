The Ferxxocalipsis Rocks Latin America!

The urban music sensation is gearing up to conquer stages in Peru and Colombia with his tour. One night in Lima (November 22) and three consecutive nights in Bogotá (November 29, 30, and December 1) promise to mark a milestone in reggaeton history. The Paisa artist arrives to prove why he’s one of the most listened-to stars of the moment, ready to make the whole region vibrate!

But the Ferxxocalipsis fever goes beyond music. Searches on platforms for hotels and residential rental property have skyrocketed, showing that fans are willing to travel for this unique experience. The capitals of these two countries are preparing to welcome thousands of fans who will sing their hearts out to the hits of the artist, recently honored with one of the most prestigious music awards.

A Phenomenon in Peru: Over 100% Growth in Searches

Every district in Lima is getting ready to host thousands of fans who will not only enjoy the concert but also sing along to their favorite songs and explore the city. Airbnb searches for accommodations in Lima have increased by over 100% for the concert day, with international inquiries also rising by more than 20%. The fever for this Colombian artist has turned Lima into an urban music epicenter. Tourists from cities across Peru, such as Arequipa, Trujillo, Chiclayo, and Cusco, as well as international destinations like Miami (USA), Machala (Ecuador), and Jersey City (USA), have booked their stays on the platform for this event.

Bogotá: Nearly 20% Growth in Accommodation Searches

Bogotá is preparing for a historic moment! The artist is set to make history with three consecutive nights at the Coliseo Medplus. According to Airbnb data, there’s been an almost 20% increase in accommodation searches for the event dates. This phenomenon is attracting not only Bogotá residents but also travelers from other regions of Colombia, including Cali, Bucaramanga, Cartagena, Barranquilla, and Tunja.

The Ferxxocalipsis is also crossing borders. International tourists from cities like San José (Costa Rica), Mexico City, Guadalajara (Mexico), Guatemala City, and Panama City are booking their stays in Bogotá. This tourism boom, driven mainly by individuals aged 30–39, followed by those aged 25–29, suggests that the Paisa artist is more than just a musical sensation.

Similarly, in Lima, most bookings are from guests aged 30–39, followed by those aged 25–29. This generation has witnessed the urban music star’s rise from his early days to becoming one of the genre’s top figures. Now, they’re ready to celebrate this new chapter in his career alongside him.

Mor, are you ready for a perreito?