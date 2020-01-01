Home The latest news about Peru The Most Epic Photos of 2019 Half Marathon Des Sables in Ica
The Most Epic Photos of 2019 Half Marathon Des Sables in Ica

by Marco Simola (Photographer)
by
des sables
The iconic event returned to the Ica desert for the second year in a row. Take a look at these epic photos of the landscape and participants of the Half Marathon Des Sables race.

Participants of the race came from around the globe, including Spain, Denmark, Holland, France, Beijing, and U.S. The race was 120 km long, divided into 3 phases. Competitors brought and prepared their own food during the race while the organizers, including Prom Peru, took care of the water supply and the bivouacs where they slept each night. Check out these epic photos of Des Sables taken by our resident photographer Marco Simola.

  • des sables ica
