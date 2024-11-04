The “Peru Mucho Gusto” Fair Exceeded Expectations

The “Peru Mucho Gusto” gastronomic fair welcomed 181,935 national and international visitors. Attendees enjoyed the culinary diversity of Peru’s 25 regions, along with their traditions, culture, music, and crafts. Attendance exceeded initial estimates by over 202%.

Emoliente Claudios Stand | Photo courtesy of Peru Mucho Gusto

The Peru Mucho Gusto fair occurred at the Costa Verde Esplanade in the Magdalena del Mar (Lima) district. This was one of the most significant editions to date (it was previously celebrated regionally, covering 50,000 square meters and featuring over 150 stands where visitors could explore and taste Peruvian cuisine.

An extensive variety of dishes was available, including arroz con pato a la chiclayana, seco de cabrito with beans, Amazonian chaufa, chancho al palo and caja china, cuy picante, ceviche, carapulcra with sopa seca, lamb broth, pachamanca, Amazonian mixto, pork ribs with tucupí barbecue sauce, inchicapi, puca picante, smoked chicken with tacacho and salad, butifarra with paiche ham, adobo with pan de tres puntas, grilled trout, among many others.

Postres Pacho from Moquegua was awarded the Tradition Award | Photo courtesy of Peru Mucho Gusto

As part of this year’s program, Promperú recognized several exhibitors at the Peru Mucho Gusto Lima 2024 edition: Campodrim from Ucayali (Most Loved Beverage), Pampa from Ica (Most Loved Dish: Adobo with mashed lima beans), Tuyuyo from Ucayali (Innovation Award: Juane de yuca), Prusia Restaurant from Pasco (Award for Gastronomic Tourism Development), and Pacho confectionery from Moquegua (Tradition Award).

The fair also offered thematic areas dedicated to artisanal desserts, crafts, beverages, products, bakeries, travel agencies, and institutional stands. Additionally, there were spaces for digital activations, children’s activities, rest zones, camping-style tables, and a stage for artistic performances.

The Food Talks panels included recognized chefs as Zaida Villanueva from Arequipa and Mitsuharu Tsumura from Lima | Photo courtesy of Peru Mucho Gusto

The agenda included master classes led by renowned Peruvian chefs, baristas, and bartenders, and the participation of prominent national chefs. Live music by local artists such as Álvaro Rod, Los Kipus, Amaranta, Juaneco y su Combo, Farik Grippa, Los Méndez, Lita Pezo, and the band Río performed in the artistic shows.