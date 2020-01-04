Do you Need a Visa to Travel to Peru in 2020? (These Countries Don’t)

Are you ready to visit Peru? If you are a citizen from these countries, you don’t need a visa to do so. If you do, here’s what to do in order to enter the country successfully.

Making sure you have the right documentation and paperwork to travel is the least amusing part of getting ready for your next adventure. But, it doesn’t have to be the hardest part to deal with. Peru is considered one of the friendlier countries for foreign visitors, making it easy for travelers from most of Europe and the Americas to enter the country without a tourist visa.

Visas

Visitors can stay in Peru for a maximum of 90-183 days (3-6 months) without a tourist visa, per year. This period is not extendable once you enter. If you are planning to stay for longer and for reasons beyond tourism (work, study, etc.) you will have to request the appropriate visa in your country’s Peruvian consulate.

Here’s the list of countries for which foreign nationals do not need a tourist visa to enter Peru: United States of America, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Israel, Japan, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Russia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Check out the full list with the number of days allowed for tourist and work visas for each country here.

Identification

Citizens from the following countries in South America also don’t need a tourist visa and can enter with their national ID: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

For travelers from other countries, you will need a passport legitimately issued by your resident country with a validity of at least six months as of the time of entering Peru.

There are additional steps for acquiring a tourist visa for Venezuelan citizens, click here for more info.

Other paperwork

Baggage declaration upon arrival at Jorge Chavez International Airport is straight forward if you are not bringing in new or used articles that can be used for commercial use. You must list the articles you are bringing in that are subject to taxation.

Here is the list of articles that are exempt from duty that the country considers “reasonably required” by travelers coming to Peru.

Peru does not require travelers to enter with any type of vaccinations. However, the ministry of health recommends getting vaccination against yellow fever if you are traveling to the Amazon region.

For more info on visa requirements, visit: https://www.peru.travel/en-us/

Cover photo: Andina