T’impuy: A Melting Pot of Knowlledge

Lima once again became a hub for the gastronomic world. This week, T’impuy, a congress created in a joint effort by The Basque Culinary Center and the PUCP (Catholic University of Peru), began with the announcement of the winner and two special mentions.

Basque Culinary Center Internationall Council

Basque Culinary World Prize presentation.

The perentation of this award was the first event of the day

Chef Andrés Torres, a true beacon of inspiration, has been selected as the winner of the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize 2024. His work with his NGO Global Humanitaria has made a profound impact on food security in 10 countries, and his intervention in gastronomy during global crises is a testament to his global influence. His creation of Casa Nova, a beacon of sustainable gastronomy, is a shining example of his innovative approach. This recognition of his outstanding contributions underscores the significance of the Basque Culinary World Prize.

A few honorable mentions were presented, too: from Argentina. Gisela Medina, from Corrientes, has created over 80 popular kitchens, led mainly by women, to offer traditional plates from Corrientes to tourists in their homes. Also, Ángel León from the restaurant Aponiente (Spain) in which he explores the ocean with innovative and sustainable gastronomic applications.

Conversations

Chefs Dominic Crenn and Trine Hahnemann joined Malena Martínez for the Panel: 360º Grastronomy

The key panels at the T’impuy event featured a rich array of influential speakers, including local experts and Basque Culinary World Prize Council members. The discussions, moderated by journalists, scientists, and educators, covered various topics. These included the comprehensive use of fish by Australian chef Josh Niland, responsible fishing practices shared by Peruvian fisherwoman Karin Abensur, the diverse uses of bees in gastronomy, the revitalization of regional cuisines by prominent women chefs, and the importance of thinking like a chef in various fields. The event also showcased a documentary on the successful graduates of the Pachacútec Culinary School and celebrated young chefs’ innovative concepts during the pandemic.

A glimpse of hope

The event concluded with the update for 2011’s Lima Declaration (Open letter to future chefs), created by the first Basque Culinary Center council, this new manifesto is called “An Evolving Declaration: An Open Letter to the Chefs of Today and Tomorrow” the chefs who participated in developing the new letter included Joan Roca (Spain), Gastón Acurio (Peru), Pía León (Peru), Dominique Crenn (France/USA), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Japan), Manu Buffara (Brazil), Elena Reygadas (Mexico), Trine Hahnemann (Denmark), Thitid Tassanakajohn (Thailand), Josh Niland (Australia), Narda Lepes (Argentina), and Mauro Colagreco (Argentina/France). The council members are committed to working together from their diverse culinary realities to strengthen the gastronomic ecosystem.