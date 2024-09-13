Top 3 Attractions to Discover in Huaraz

Explore its trails, lagoons, and much more from a must-visit destination in the Peruvian mountains.

Photo Adobe Stock®

A paradise for outdoor explorers, Huaraz is a Peruvian destination that offers countless opportunities for trekking and connecting with nature, along with breathtaking scenery. Though the region isn’t (yet) one of the country’s most visited, it’s worth exploring to escape mass tourism and fall in love with its natural beauty. Huaraz is located in the heart of the Cordillera Blanca and offers the perfect setting to enjoy mountains, glaciers, snow-capped peaks, and picture-perfect lagoons. Here are three attractions that should be on your itinerary when visiting the region.

Pastoruri Glacier

Pastoruri Glacier in Huascarán | Photo Adobe Stock

The massive ice formation that makes up Pastoruri Glacier in Huascarán National Park is 5,200 meters above sea level. The site has undergone significant melting, and witnessing this phenomenon is remarkable. Although walking on the glacier is no longer possible, getting close to it is impressive enough. The journey there is also an attraction: along the way, you’ll pass by lakes and enjoy the region’s beautiful vegetation.

Visiting the glacier, located 70 km from Huaraz, is a full-day excursion: it takes between 1.5 and 2 hours each way. Several local agencies offer the tour. One tip: the earlier you leave the city, the better.

IN THE KNOW: Most tours depart after 9:00 a.m., but look for options starting at 8:00 a.m., guaranteeing fewer tourists upon arrival.

Chavín de Huantar

Details on the Castle | Photo Adobe Stock

At about 3,100 meters above sea level, between the mountains of the Cordillera Blanca and the Mosna and Huachesca rivers, lies Chavín de Huantar, an archaeological complex that is one of the must-visit sites in Peru. The administrative and religious center of the culture developed in the region between 1500 B.C. and 300 B.C. Before the Inca Empire, this civilization dominated the western Peruvian coast and part of Ecuador for nearly a thousand years. Today, the archaeological site is an important pilgrimage location in the Andean world. The Castillo is the most important structure, along with the New Temple and the Old Temple. The Chavín National Museum, which showcases the evolution of the Chavín culture and houses wind instruments, ceramics, and many other artifacts, is also a must-see.

Quebrada de Llanganuco

Quebrada de Llanganuco | Photo Adobe Stock®

The main attraction in Huaraz. The Quebrada de Llanganuco in the Huascarán National Park. It is a natural site consisting of the Chinancocha and Orconcocha lagoons, which feed from the four snow-covered mountains surrounding them. From the park entrance, you can take a short 30-minute trek to the first stop, Chinancocha Lagoon. It offers boat and horseback rides along its shores. Orconcocha, slightly smaller than the first, is just minutes away and charms visitors with its red-sand beach. Be prepared to see its incomparable blue waters up close.

How to get there?

The main attractions of Huaraz are located outside the city, which serves as a base for accommodation and acclimatization. It’s important to note that Huaraz is 400 km from Lima so that you will take a 45-minute flight.