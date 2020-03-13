Top 7 Places to Eat in Cusco

The city is a major hub for Machu Picchu travelers, but once there you’ll find yourself asking what are the top places to eat in Cusco. Here’s our list.

Peruvian food has made a place for itself in the international food map owing to the rich, culinary heritage of the country that has smoothly merged with other continental favorites.

The gastronomical scene in the ancient Inca capital is no exception.

As a matter of fact, some of the top places to eat in Cusco, Peru are affordable food joints that ensure satisfaction comparable to any renowned Peruvian restaurant.

1. Inti Raymi Restaurant

Inti Raymi snatches a spot as one of the best restaurants in Cusco, particularly for your special celebrations. In our opinion, any dish tastes better here. The ambiance is excellent, and the music is a treat to the ears. Dining here is a lovely experience you will never forget. The bean salad with quinoa is too good to resist. Trust us.

Address: Hotel Palacio Del Inka a Luxury Collection | Plazoleta Santo Domingo 259, Cusco, Peru

2. Qespi Restaurant & Bar

Satiate your taste buds amidst an environment beyond comparison, especially if you are a lover of a dim and dark ambiance. The menu covers a wide range of dishes that vary from local specialties to international favorites. This place is worth visiting at least once during your stay in Cusco.

Address: Calle Ruinas 432, Cusco

3. Pachapapa

This is definitely one of the top places to eat in Cusco specializing in authentic Andean dishes. A very laid-back cozy ambiance slows down time and enables an experience of idle unwinding after an eventful day. Open courtyard warmed by heaters and a huge clay oven set the mood for pampering your palate.The sliced or whole-roasted guinea pig is the local specialty offered.

Address: Plaza San Blas 120, Cusco, Peru

4. Chicha

The name of this restaurant by Peru’s renowned chef Gaston Acurio is borrowed from the corn beer of the Incas. It is always crowded, and hence, advanced booking is a must. Seafood is their specialty. Try the trout ceviche, tender grilled octopus and also for turf option go for the lomo saltado. Improvisation on traditional recipes highjacks this culinary experience to the next level.

Address: Plaza Regocijo 261, Cusco, Peru

5. Limo

Commanding the best view over the central Plaza de Armas, this is the hottest and happening eatery and Pisco bar. Limo deserves its spot on our list of the best places to eat in Cusco. The pisco cocktails and seafood – especially sushi and tiradito – are simply irresistible.

Address: Portal de Carnes 236, Cusco, Peru

6. Greens Organic

Decorated after farmhouse settings, this place offers an entirely natural range of cuisines to give your stomach a well-deserved rest. But that in no way means a bland diet. The freshness and simplicity of the food are beyond imagination. Tropical fruit juices and organic wines are some of the drinks that will make you happy and will leave you craving for some more.

Address: Calle Santa Catalina Angosta 135, Cusco, Peru

7. Fallen Angel

This bizarre eating joint and bar makes fun of all that is customary and conventional. A definite top place to eat in Cusco. A bathtub with tropical fishes covered by thick glasses serve as a dinner table, while flying pigs and cherubs grab your attention as fluttery jazz spice up the atmosphere. Apart from the funky decor, the steak served here is one of the best in town.

Address: Nazarenas 221, Cusco, Peru

Make sure you have the chance to visit these top 7 places to eat in Cusco, Peru on your next trip. Your taste buds will thank you. We guarantee it.

Cover photo: Pachapapa Restaurante Facebook Page

This article has been revised and updated from its original publication on May 7, 2018.