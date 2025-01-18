Traditional Desserts Turned into Popsicles to celebrate Lima’s 490th



From suspiro de limeña to chocoteja and merengado de chirimoya, these classic desserts are transformed into refreshing popsicles.

Merengado de Chirimoya

The concept of popsicles with filling and the trend of turning desserts into these summer delights are mastered by ice cream maker Sandra Da Ponte, who channeled all her creativity into Zacateca. This brand turns desserts into popsicles.

This season, she proposes celebrating Lima’s Anniversary with traditional desserts in popsicle form. The menu includes options like Cocada, a coconut cream popsicle with grated coconut, stuffed with dulce de leche; and Suspiro de Limeña, featuring a suspiro cream with pieces of meringue and a dulce de leche filling.

Other creations include Tres Leches, a cream with chunks of sponge cake and a filling made of three types of milk; and Merengado de Chirimoya, a tribute to this native fruit with a chirimoya cream, pieces of meringue, and a dulce de leche filling.

Trufa Supreme Popsicle

The Chocoteja is a chocolate popsicle stuffed with dulce de leche and pecan pieces. Meanwhile, the Trufa is a chocolate popsicle filled with chocolate fudge, showcasing the rich flavors of Peruvian cacao. The Selva Negra (Black Forest) features chocolate cream with chunks of chocolate cake and a cherry sauce filling.

For citrus lovers, there’s Delicia de Limón, a lemon cream popsicle filled with a lemon custard. Also, in preparation for the summer, Zacateca is working on launching lactose-free options made purely from fruit, such as Frutos Rojos (strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry) and Tropical (pineapple, mango, and passion fruit).

IN THE KNOW: Zacatecas paletas has 4 stores in Lima, for more info check their socials.