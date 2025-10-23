Ukaw Chocolate and Los Mirlos Unite Cacao and Music in a Unique Experience

Sixteen Amazonian, psychedelic chocolates are the delicious result of a collaboration between Ukaw Chocolate, a fine cacao brand from Ucayali, and the legendary Amazonian band Los Mirlos, whose tropical sound has transcended borders for over 50 years.

Born deep in the Peruvian Amazon, this creative partnership celebrates flavor, rhythm, and identity through an edible journey that bridges chocolate and cumbia.

The limited-edition box features an artistic design inspired by the jungle. It contains eight distinctive flavors (two chocolates per flavor), each paired with a song by Los Mirlos, which you can listen to via an embedded Spotify QR code, turning every bite into a whole experience.

The Flavors

Each chocolate reinterprets the spirit of the Amazon through chocolate and music:

Dark 70% – La Danza de Los Mirlos, an immortal classic.

– La Danza de Los Mirlos, an immortal classic. Mango & Passion Fruit 45% – Eres Mentirosa, bold and vibrant.

– Eres Mentirosa, bold and vibrant. Maras Salt & Cacao Nibs 60% – El Poder Verde, inspired by nature’s energy.

– El Poder Verde, inspired by nature’s energy. Camu Camu 35% – Un Traguito de Ayahuasca, purely Amazonian.

– Un Traguito de Ayahuasca, purely Amazonian. Roasted Coffee 60% – Amor Tierno Amor, smooth and soulful.

– Amor Tierno Amor, smooth and soulful. Golden Pineapple & Coconut 70% – El Milagro Verde, tropical and uplifting.

– El Milagro Verde, tropical and uplifting. Orange & Cashew 45% – Fiesta Brava, bright and joyful.

– Fiesta Brava, bright and joyful. Milk Chocolate 45% – El Escape, sweet and nostalgic.

“We’re proud to keep promoting the spirit and identity of the Peruvian jungle through this delicious collaboration with Ukaw,” says Jorge Rodríguez, founder of Los Mirlos. “This fusion is a true Amazonian feast, each bite evokes the joy and contagious rhythm of our cumbia.”

For Gianina Flores, Ukaw’s general manager, this collaboration “shows that Ukaw is ready to keep doing great things that place Ucayali, our homeland, at the top.” Meanwhile, Guillermo Herrera, commercial manager of Ukaw, adds: “It’s essential to foster sustainable trade, but even more to create products that carry our national pride and identity.”

IN THE KNOW: You can discover more of Ukaw Chocolates at their store located at Jiron Martinez de Pinillos 105, Barranco District.

This limited-edition collection will be available at all Ukaw Chocolate locations and online at www.ukawchocolate.com. The brand also plans to take it abroad through duty-free shops at Lima’s new Jorge Chávez International Airport and to present it at the Salon du Chocolat in Paris, one of the world’s most prestigious chocolate fairs.