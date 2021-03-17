loader image
VIDEO: Listen to Gabriel Iwasaki’s Award-Winning Peruvian Composition

March 17, 2021

Breathtaking views of Cusco make up the official video for Peruvian composer Gabriel Iwasaki’s “Scenes from the Andes.”

“Escenas de los Andes” is the name of the symphonic composition by Gabriel Iwasaki, a young award-winning Peruvian composer and classical pianist. This may be the first time you hear of him but it probably won’t be the last.

The composition and accompanying video is an ode to Peru and its Andean roots. Listen to the composition featuring Andean rhythms and a video full of breathtaking aerial views of Cusco. The music recorded live by the Orquesta de los 200 años (the 200 years Orchestra named as such because of Peru’s bicentennial), which is made up of students and master of Peru’s National Conservatory of Music, and directed by Gonzalo Sánchez.

For more from Iwasaki, visit his Instagram.

Cover photo: Youtube


