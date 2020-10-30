Video: Peru Celebrates Día de la Canción Criolla on October 31

What is Día de la Canción Criolla and how do Peruvians celebrate it? Here’s what you need to know about this October 31 holiday.
Día de la Canción Criolla has been celebrated in Peru on October 31since 1944, when President Manuel Prado Ugarteche founded the event. It’s when Peru celebrates its iconic creole – which refers to the social and cultural mixing of Spanish, native and African elements – music and the musicians who’ve pushed it into the spotlight over the years.
Musica criolla started in the Barrios Altos, Rímac, and La Victoria districts over the first decades of the 20th century. Typical instruments include the Peruvian cajón, of Afro-Peruvian origin, and the Spanish guitar.
Famous artists and musicians of criollo music include Chabuca Granda, Susana Baca, Eva Ayllon, Arturo Zambo Cavero, Lucha Reyes, and so many more.
Fans of musica criolla head to traditional peñas, places where musical acts perform and people come to dance, drink and enjoy a good time.
To get a taste of musica criolla and to celebrate the Día de la Canción Criolla, check out this video:
Cover photo: Andina
