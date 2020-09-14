Vote for Peru in 2020 World Travel Awards

Peru’s natural and manmade wonders are nominated in various categories in the 27th edition of the World Travel Awards. You have until September 24 to vote.
The global tourism industry is going through a trying period. And, like many industries, it faces the need to evolve in a more sustainable way to keep up with the changing social and environmental landscape.
Indeed, the most valued touristic attractions in Peru and elsewhere demand that we take care of them for future generations. It’s worthwhile to celebrate these attractions as we think and shape the future of travel.
The World Travel Awards is a renowned awards program that celebrates greatness in various sectors of the industry, voted by both industry professionals and travels. The awards are divided into world regions, with 67 categories in South America.
The categories range from destination-based to services provided by companies in each country. These are some of the categories Peru is nominated for:
- South America’s Leading Destination: Peru
- South America’s Leading Airport: Jorge Chavez International Airport
- South America’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2020: Machu Picchu, Peru
- South America’s Leading Beach Destination 2020: Máncora, Piura, Peru
- South America’s Leading Cultural Destination 2020: Peru
- South America’s Leading Culinary Destination: Peru
- South America’s Leading Whale Watching Destination
- South America’s Leading Luxury Train 2020: Belmond Andean Explorer or Belmond Hiram Bingham
To vote for the World Travel Awards, register here, you have until September 24 to cast your votes for Peru. Spread the word!
Cover photo: Mariano Mantel/Flickr
