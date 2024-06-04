We The Lion releases new single “walking”

Following the success of “Love is Just a Game,” the Peruvian band We The Lion presents its second single, “Walking,” as part of its upcoming fourth studio album, “Songs 4 BBQs.”

We The Lion announces a concert at the Gran Teatro Nacional on September 25, 2024. “Walking” is a song about walking through life, personal adventures, and discovering how to navigate it with love and a positive perspective. It emphasizes that small details make a big difference and teaches gratitude for what one has. “‘Walking’ is a call to appreciate each of our journeys and recognize that each one is unique,” expressed vocalist Alonso Briceño.

The new release from We The Lion is an indie pop song that, at times, resonates with the band’s early folk beginnings, evoking a sense of nostalgia and depth while also generating empowerment and hope. The release is accompanied by a music video starring Alonso Briceño, in which he is seen traversing different settings projected in a studio.

“For a while now, we decided to start directing our videos and bringing them to life with our in-house team to ensure they always carry our essence. This time, we worked on a concept between fantasy and reality, transporting Alonso to different scenarios reflecting his personal journey and showing the recording set and the team. We are thrilled with the result and enjoyed the process,” commented Paul Schabauer, guitarist and co-founder of We The Lion.

In addition to the recent release, We The Lion announces its return to the Gran Teatro Nacional on September 25 with the symphonic show “We The Lion Symphonic Vol.2.” In this unique concert, We The Lion will present classics in the second edition of their concert back in 2018, which had two sold-out performances. Tickets will be on sale soon vía Ticketmaster.