What’s The Deal with Pollo a la Brasa? A Look to Peru’s Culinary Icon

Pollo a la Brasa is more than just a popular dish in Peru; it is a symbol of the nation’s rich culinary heritage. Celebrated annually on the third Sunday of July, Día del Pollo a la Brasa honors this beloved rotisserie chicken, which has become a staple in Peruvian cuisine.

Cultural Significance

Declared a Cultural Heritage of the Nation by the Ministry of Culture 20 years ago, Pollo a la Brasa holds a special place in the hearts of Peruvians. This dish represents not only the ingenuity of Peruvian cooking but also the communal spirit that it fosters. Each year, families and friends gather in pollerías, the local chicken restaurants, to enjoy this flavorful meal, highlighting the deep-rooted traditions of Peruvian cuisine.

Economic Impact

Pollo a la Brasa plays a significant role in Peru’s economy. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, more than 528 tons of chicken were produced in just the first four months of 2024, with Lima leading the production, followed by La Libertad, Arequipa, and Ica. These four regions account for over 80% of the country’s total chicken production.

For the preparation of Pollo a la Brasa alone, more than 150 million chickens are used annually, which is about 20% of the annual poultry production. This dish significantly boosts sales in the over 13,000 pollerías nationwide.

A Day of Celebration and Economic Boost

Blanca Chávez, spokeswoman for the Peruvian Association of Hotels, Restaurants, and Related Establishments (Ahora Perú), highlights the economic significance of this day, comparing it to Mother’s Day in terms of sales. She estimates that each pollería could sell up to 900 chickens on this special day, a notable increase from previous years. Angello Lora, head of operations at Granja Azul, the oldest pollería in Lima, anticipates a 20% increase in sales compared to last year. The restaurant plans to offer special promotions, such as complimentary pisco sours, to attract more customers.

Día del Pollo a la Brasa is not just a celebration of a delicious dish; it’s a day that underscores the cultural and economic importance of Pollo a la Brasa in Peru. With high expectations for increased sales and customer turnout, this day serves as a vital boost for the restaurant sector, contributing to the overall economic recovery of the country. As Peruvians gather to enjoy their beloved Pollo a la Brasa, they also celebrate the rich culinary heritage that continues to define their national identity.