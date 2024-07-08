Wholesale Distribution Giant Joins the Logistics Business. G.W. Yichang & Cia. Keeps Growing in Peru.

The development of this distribution center involved a private investment of nearly US$20 million and was implemented in just 18 months, a record time for the construction of such a space.

GW Yichang’s General Manager Carlos Hiraoka and Arnold Wu Board of Director’s President

Yichang inaugurated its eighth Distribution Center in Peru, the largest and one of the most important developed by a Peruvian company. This marks its entry into the logistics industry. It will offer companies and strategic partners services that contribute significantly to their commercial operations.

The distribution center is located within the Lima Sur Logistics Park of LatAm Logistics Properties, the only warehouse rental condominium in the country that meets the highest international standards in design, construction, environment, and safety.

The new distribution center covers an area of more than 20,000 square meters, 1,050 meters of conditioning area, and more than 24,000 earthquake-resistant selective storage positions. It has 54 docks for receiving and dispatching goods and a capacity of 1,232 temperature-controlled positions between 15 and 17°C.

“At a time when private investment was at its lowest point, we decided to start building this dream, which is consolidated today after 95 years of uninterrupted work for a better future. We are here to stay,” said Carlos Hiraoka, general manager of G.W. Yichang & Cia..

The logistics warehouse has 22 storage equipment with lithium batteries to reduce the waste generated, LED lighting that saves 45% in electrical costs, and two generators that support 100% of the Distribution Center’s operations, guaranteeing uninterrupted activity 365 days a year.

GW Yichang’s History Timeline

In this way, Yichang expands its services, adding logistics to distribution. This is a business with decades of experience, and more than 100 brands, both owned and represented, many of them leaders in their category, such as G.W. Yichang & Cia represents brands such as Hershey’s, Pringles, Kellogg’s, Ferrero, Mento’s, Häagen-Dazs, Ocean Spray, Bose, and Yamaha, among many others.